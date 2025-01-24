(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Ventilators Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Type, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary ventilators market size is expected to reach USD 977.36 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.74% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of respiratory and critical health conditions in animals. As pets are increasingly viewed as family members, there is a growing demand for advanced veterinary care, including sophisticated ventilatory support for treating respiratory disorders and during surgeries. This trend is particularly noticeable in developed regions and urban areas where pet owners are willing to invest more in their pets' health. Moreover, the veterinary ventilator industry has seen significant technological advancements that have improved these devices' efficacy and ease of use. Modern veterinary ventilators are now more sophisticated, featuring advanced monitoring systems, automated settings, and user-friendly interfaces that allow for precise control of ventilation parameters. These innovations have made it easier for veterinarians to deliver tailored respiratory support, even in critical cases. Portable and lightweight ventilators have been developed, enabling their use in various settings, including mobile veterinary units, field operations, and emergencies. These portable devices are particularly beneficial in rural and remote areas, where access to fully equipped veterinary hospitals may be limited.

Veterinary Ventilators Market Report Highlights

The market is segmented by product into electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, electro-pneumatic, and others. The electronic segment held the largest share, more than 44%, in 2024 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the superior functionality, precision, and versatility of electronic ventilators compared to their mechanical and pneumatic counterparts.

In 2024, the anesthesia segment dominated the market, capturing a significant share of around 64.63%. It is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end use, veterinary hospitals held the largest share, 85% in 2024. The increasing need for advanced care drives this dominance, and these institutions provide specialized care equipped with cutting-edge technologies, including ventilators, which are essential for managing critical and complex cases This report addresses:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $704.36 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $977.36 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Veterinary Ventilators Market Variable Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

3.2.1.2. Rising Awareness of Animal Health

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Stringent Regulation and Approvals

3.2.2.2. High Cost of Devices

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. Veterinary Ventilators Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.3.4. Estimated Animal Population, by Key Countries and Key Species, 2018 - 2024

3.3.5. Pricing Analysis

3.3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Veterinary Ventilators Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Veterinary Ventilators Market Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Veterinary Ventilators Market Size & Trend Analysis, By Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Electronic

4.5. Mechanical

4.6. Pneumatic

4.7. Electro-pneumatic

4.8. Others

Chapter 5. Veterinary Ventilators Market: Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Veterinary Ventilators Market Animal Type Movement Analysis

5.3. Veterinary Ventilators Market Size & Trend Analysis, By Animal Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Small animals

5.5. Large animals

Chapter 6. Veterinary Ventilators Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Veterinary Ventilators Market Application Movement Analysis

6.3. Veterinary Ventilators Market Size & Trend Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Anesthesia

6.5. Resuscitation

Chapter 7. Veterinary Ventilators Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Veterinary Ventilators Market End-use Movement Analysis

7.3. Veterinary Ventilators Market Size & Trend Analysis, By End Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

7.5. Others

Chapter 8. Veterinary Ventilators Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by product, type, application, & end use

8.1. Regional Dashboard

8.2. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:

8.3. North America

8.4. Europe

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.6. Latin America

8.7. MEA

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Participant Categorization

9.2. Market Position Analysis, 2024 (Heat Map Analysis)

9.3. Strategy Mapping

9.4. Company Profiles



Miden Medical

Midmark Corporation

Vetronic Services

Hallowell EMC

Metran

RWD Life Science Co.

Eickemeyer

VetEquip MINERVE Veterinary Equipment

