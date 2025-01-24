Msheireb Museums Hosts Forum For Leadership And Innovation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Mohammed bin Jassim House at Msheireb Museums recently hosted the Youth Entrepreneurship Club's“Forum for Leadership and Innovation” this week, featuring the launch of the 2024 Sustainability Report and panel discussions on the future of leadership and innovation.

General Manager of Msheireb Museums Abdulla Al Naama said,“We're proud to host the YEC Forum for Leadership and Innovation at Mohammed bin Jassim House, a space that celebrates Msheireb's rich history and the sustainable architecture at the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha.

“This event reflects our dedication to the growth of creativity and innovation in our community. Msheireb Museums is committed to driving sustainability and empowering community-focused initiatives, and we're thrilled to partner with the Youth Entrepreneurship Club to bring together thought leaders and young innovators for meaningful conversations around sustainability.”

President of the Youth Entrepreneurship Club Dr. Ibrahim Khalid Al Sulaiti commented,“The YEC Forum for Leadership and Innovation serves as a crucial platform for public and private sector collaboration in sustainable entrepreneurship.

“The launch of our 2024 Sustainability Report demonstrates our commitment to creating meaningful impact opportunities for entrepreneurs.

“We envision this event as a catalyst for continued innovation in Qatar's business community.”