Cooper Ginsberg Gray PLLC Celebrates 20Th Anniversary With Tier 1 Rankings By Best Law Firms® In 2025

"At Best Lawyers, we are proud to recognize law firms that show an unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction," said Philip Greer, Chief Executive Officer of Best Lawyers. "In the arena, credibility is earned through consistent quality, which has propelled these firms to the forefront of the legal industry."

Achieving a ranking in Best Law Firms signifies high-quality legal practice and a depth of legal proficiency. The 2025 edition of Best Law Firms®

includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas. The transparent, collaborative

research process

employs qualitative and quantitative data from peer and client reviews, supported by proprietary algorithmic technology, to produce a tiered system of industry-led rankings of the top 4% of the industry.

Cooper Ginsberg Gray PLLC received the following rankings in the 2025 Best Law Firms®:



Regional Tier 1



Washington, D.C.





Family Law Family Law Mediation

Cooper Ginsberg Gray has 11 attorneys practicing in all Northern Virginia jurisdictions. In 2024, attorneys at the firm earned recognition for their work in the field of family law and domestic relations, including:



8 lawyers included in Virginia Business Legal Elite

6 lawyers as Top Lawyers by Washingtonian Magazine

3 lawyers as Top Lawyers by Northern Virginia Magazine

6 lawyers as Top Lawyers by Arlington Magazine

Dan Gray named by Virginia Lawyers Weekly as one of Virginia's Go-To Lawyers for Family Law

6 lawyers included in The Best Lawyers in America®

2 lawyers included in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America®

5 lawyers as Super Lawyers® 4 lawyers as Super Lawyers: Rising Stars®

The firm also offers Divorce Coaching with an on-staff psychologist, a unique benefit for clients. CGG's philosophy is that clients are entitled to representation that entails respect, dignity, trust, and support.

