Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Yaakov (Jack) Aykout Afik, The Largest Property Developer In Cyprus, Sues President Nikos Christodoulides And The Republic Of Cyprus For Hundreds Of Millions Of Euros In Monetary Damages Over Proceedings Against Him And His Business In Turkish Cyprus

Yaakov (Jack) Aykout Afik, The Largest Property Developer In Cyprus, Sues President Nikos Christodoulides And The Republic Of Cyprus For Hundreds Of Millions Of Euros In Monetary Damages Over Proceedings Against Him And His Business In Turkish Cyprus


2025-04-02 01:03:27
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In addition, Afik and his father, Mr. Shimon Aykout, are seeking millions in compensation for the wrongful and ongoing incarceration of Mr. Aykout, a 75-year-old cancer patient, held without trial for nine months in general population prison on criminal charges alleging he illegally traded in land once belonging to Greek Cypriot refugees who fled the Turkish side of Cyprus 50 years ago, when Turkey invaded the Island.

In his claims against Cyprus, Afik is relying on the expert legal opinion of Cambridge Professor Eyal Benvenisti, submitted to the European Court for Human Rights. Link:

Ron Berkman, lead council for Jack Afik said "This is a landmark case, potentially opening the door for thousands to sue Cypress for billions of euro in damages to their property investments and the economy of Northern Cypress."

Afik is represented by Gherson Solicitors LLP from 19 Harcourt Street London and Ron Berkman.

Contact
 Ron Berkman +972506963000
[email protected]

Jack Afik
[email protected]
+905488673972

