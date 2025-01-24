ABO-Group Environment Announces Change Of CFO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ghent, 24 January 2025 – 7:30 CET – Press Release / Regulated Information

Els De Keukelaere will strengthen the management team at ABO-Group Environment as the new CFO . She will take over the responsibilities of the current CFO Floris Pelgrims, who decided to take on a new challenge.

“These past 3 years, Floris has been one of the driving forces behind the realization of our Vision 2025,” says ABO-Group CEO Frank De Palmenaer .“Under his leadership, the ambitious growth plan to double ABO-Group's revenue from 50 million euros in 2020 to 100 million euros in 2025 stayed on track.”

“Els De Keukelaere brings us extensive experience as a CFO, including at a listed company,” adds Frank De Palmenaer.“Both parties have been preparing the transition, which is now ongoing, in full transparency and mutual consultation since the beginning of this year. I therefore expect a smooth transition. Els will play a key role in the further growth of the company. The Vision 2028 plan of the group is already taking shape.”

Floris Pelgrims comments:“ABO-Group has grown rapidly. Guided by Vision 2025, we achieved strong growth each year and strategically added companies and activities to the group. We brought the finance organization closer to the business, establishing it as a full-fledged partner for the operational entities. It has been a fulfilling and enriching experience to contribute to ABO-Group's success story, and I would like to thank everyone in the company for the great collaboration.”

Els De Keukelaere states:“ABO-Group has achieved an impressive track record. Through a balanced combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, the group has successfully realized its growth ambitions and is well-positioned for the future. I am very excited to join the ABO-Group team and look forward to a successful collaboration. I aim to contribute to the new growth plan, which aspires to further acquisitive and organic growth, in line with ABO's DNA.”

