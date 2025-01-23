Need Guidance For CSRD Compliance?

(MENAFN- 3BL) As previously seen on the CSRHub blog .

CSRHub partners with Enhesa to offer guidance for CSRD compliance via a new whitepaper: Staying Ahead of Sustainability Demands - How to navigate the complexities of a shifting compliance landscape .

The EU announced that it will soon implement its Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). Most large companies based in Europe or doing business in Europe need to prepare to comply with this directive.

CSRHub offers comprehensive consensus performance data and tools to benchmark, assess risk, CSRD priorities and suppliers. Enhesa provides regulatory context and expert interpretation of global sustainability standards to help companies navigate the complex sustainability environment. Their platform with CSRHub data tools supports development of a robust compliance strategy that will position your company for success under the CSRD.

Download the whitepaper: Staying Ahead of Sustainability Demands - How to navigate the complexities of a shifting compliance landscape .

