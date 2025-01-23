Atari Warns The Public That The Realpongcoin Is Not Affiliated With Atari

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The RealPongCoin or $PONG is using Atari's registered trademark without Atari's consent or approval and the company has no affiliation with the project

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari® - has today announced that RealPongCoin or $PONG is using Atari's registered PONG trademark without Atari's consent or approval and the company has no affiliation with the project. Atari is warning the public that RealPongCoin risks deceiving consumers by suggesting an affiliation with Atari, and that Atari's team is actively reviewing measures to stop the misuse of its intellectual property.

