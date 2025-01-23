Get The Look: Cynthia Erivo's Golden Globes Glam By Benefit Cosmetics

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) By Celebrity Makeup Artist, Joanna Simkin using Benefit Cosmetics Celebrity Makeup Artist, Joanna Simkin used Benefit Cosmetics to achieve Cynthia Erivo's glowing red carpet glam for the Golden Globes. Complete with Benefit's iconic Hoola Bronzer, POREfessional Super Setter, and High Beam highlighter, Cynthia was serving flawless pores and wicked cheeks on the red carpet. See below for a full breakdown from Joanna on how-to achieve this red-carpet ready look at-home. Skin Prep: Step 1: First, Joanna Simkin prepped Cynthia's skin with The POREfessional Matte Primer to prime her base and blur her pores. Joanna focused the product on the center of Cynthia's cheeks for perfectly blurred and mattified skin. Concealer: Step 2: Next, Joanna used Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer in shades 12, 15 & 17 on Cynthia's under eyes and face to create a full coverage look on the red carpet. Face: Step 3: To bronze, Joanna used the iconic Hoola Bronzer in the shade Toasted around the perimeters of Cynthia's face to bronze up her skin and add dimension. Step 4: Next, Joanna used Benefit's Terra blush to add a golden brick-red flush onto Cynthia's cheeks, focusing on the high points of her cheeks. Step 5: For highlighter, Joanna dabbed a few dots of Benefit's High Beam to add a satin-like finish to Cynthia's cheekbones, making her look super radiant on the red carpet! Step 6: To make sure Cynthia's makeup stays in place, Joanna dusted Benefit's The POREfessional Power Powder all over Cynthia's face to blur her pores, set her makeup and mattify her skin for 16-hour longwear Eyes: Step 7: For Cynthia's eyes, Joanna used the BADgal BANG 24-HR Eye Pencil in shade pitch black to line her waterline and used Roller Liner in shade black to create a cat-eye wing that finished the eyes with a strong look. Step 8: For Cynthia's lashes, Joanna used BADgal BANG Waterproof mascara to lift and add dramatic volume to her lashes, without weighing them down, for 36-hours of longwear. Setting Spray: Step 9: To lock in Cynthia's entire look, Joanna used The POREfessional Super Setter to keep her makeup looking radiant and skin looking blurred all night long (with 16-hour longwear!).

MENAFN23012025003092003082ID1109124434