Oscar Nominations 2025: Anuja Makes It To Academy Awards, Emilia Pérez Leads The Way Check Full List Of Oscar Nominees

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Oscar Nominations 2025 : Academy Awards for the 97th were announced on Thursday after being postponed twice due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

Winners will be announced at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 2.

Leading the way is Jacques Audiard's“Emilia Pérez”, a Spanish-language, French-made film, which has received 13 nominations, including best picture and best for Karla Sofía Gascón. This makes her the first openly trans ever nominated for an Oscar.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga backed short film 'Anuja' , set in New Delhi, also bagged a nomination in the Live Action Short category at the 97th Academy Awards.



Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part 2

Emilia Perez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance Wicked



Demi Moore, The Substance

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Mikey Madison, Anora

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

A surprising miss for the nomination was Angelina Jolie, who played the opera legend Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín's 'Maria'.



Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet , A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice



Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Selena Gomez, however, was not in luck for the nomination against her co-star, who had more momentum.

Best ActorBest Supporting Actress

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice



Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown Coralie Fargeat, The Substance



El Mal from Emilia Pérez

The Journey from The Six Triple Eight

Like a Bird from Sing Sing

Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late



The Brutalist

Emilia Pérez

Conclave

Wicked The Wild Robot



A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked The Wild Robot



Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl The Wild Robot



I'm Still Here, Brazil

The Girl with the Needle, Denmark

Emilia Pérez, France

The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Germany Flow, Latvia



The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria Nosferatu



Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5 The Substance



A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys Sing Sing



Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat Sugarcane



A Lien

Anuja

I'm Not a Robot

The Last Ranger The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent



Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder Yuck!



Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart The Only Girl in the Orchestra



Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Wicked



The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu Wicked



Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez Wicked



A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance Wicked

Original Song
Original Score
Best Sound
Animated Film
International Film
Cinematography
Original Screenplay
Adapted Screenplay
Documentary Feature
Live Action Short Film
Animated Short Film
Documentary Short Film
Visual Effects
Production Design
Film Editing
Makeup and Hairstyling

Costume Design