Oscar Nominations 2025: Anuja Makes It To Academy Awards, Emilia Pérez Leads The Way Check Full List Of Oscar Nominees

1/23/2025 9:01:10 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Oscar Nominations 2025 : Academy Awards for the 97th Oscars were announced on Thursday after being postponed twice due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

Winners will be announced at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 2.

Leading the way is Jacques Audiard's“Emilia Pérez”, a Spanish-language, French-made film, which has received 13 nominations, including best picture and best actress for Karla Sofía Gascón. This makes her the first openly trans actor ever nominated for an Oscar.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga backed short film 'Anuja' , set in New Delhi, also bagged a nomination in the Live Action Short category at the 97th Academy Awards.

Also Read | Oscars 2025: When and where to watch, nominations, host and other key details Here is the complete list of 97th Oscar nominees:Best picture
  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part 2
  • Emilia Perez
  • I'm Still Here
  • Nickel Boys
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Also Read | Golden Globes 2025: All We Imagine As Light loses to Emilia Perez Best Actress
  • Demi Moore, The Substance
  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
  • Mikey Madison, Anora
  • Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
  • Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

A surprising miss for the nomination was Angelina Jolie, who played the opera legend Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín's 'Maria'.

Best Actor
  • Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
  • Timothée Chalamet , A Complete Unknown
  • Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
  • Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
  • Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
  • Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked
  • Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
  • Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
    Selena Gomez, however, was not in luck for the nomination against her co-star, who had more momentum.

Also Read | Golden Globes 2025: Demi Moore's 'glam' look to Zendaya's bold gown | In pics Best Supporting Actor

  • Yura Borisov, Anora
  • Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
  • Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
  • Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
  • Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Director
  • Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
  • Sean Baker, Anora
  • Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
  • James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
  • Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Also Read | Canceling the Oscars Over the LA Wildfires Would Do More Harm Original Song
  • El Mal from Emilia Pérez
  • The Journey from The Six Triple Eight
  • Like a Bird from Sing Sing
  • Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez
  • Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late
Original Score
  • The Brutalist
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Conclave
  • Wicked
  • The Wild Robot
Best Sound
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Wicked
  • The Wild Robot
Animated Film
  • Flow
  • Inside Out 2
  • Memoir of a Snail
  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • The Wild Robot
International Film
  • I'm Still Here, Brazil
  • The Girl with the Needle, Denmark
  • Emilia Pérez, France
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Germany
  • Flow, Latvia
Cinematography
  • The Brutalist
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Maria
  • Nosferatu
Original Screenplay
  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Real Pain
  • September 5
  • The Substance
Adapted Screenplay
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nickel Boys
  • Sing Sing
Documentary Feature
  • Black Box Diaries
  • No Other Land
  • Porcelain War
  • Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
  • Sugarcane
Live Action Short Film
  • A Lien
  • Anuja
  • I'm Not a Robot
  • The Last Ranger
  • The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Animated Short Film
  • Beautiful Men
  • In the Shadow of the Cypress
  • Magic Candies
  • Wander to Wonder
  • Yuck!
Documentary Short Film
  • Death by Numbers
  • I Am Ready, Warden
  • Incident
  • Instruments of a Beating Heart
  • The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Visual Effects
  • Alien: Romulus
  • Better Man
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
  • Wicked
Production Design
  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Nosferatu
  • Wicked
Film Editing
  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Wicked
Makeup and Hairstyling
  • A Different Man
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nosferatu
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Costume Design

Live Mint

