Oscar Nominations 2025: Anuja Makes It To Academy Awards, Emilia Pérez Leads The Way Check Full List Of Oscar Nominees

1/23/2025 9:01:10 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Oscar Nominations 2025 : Academy Awards for the 97th Oscars were announced on Thursday after being postponed twice due to the Los Angeles wildfires.
Winners will be announced at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 2.
Leading the way is Jacques Audiard's“Emilia Pérez”, a Spanish-language, French-made film, which has received 13 nominations, including best picture and best actress for Karla Sofía Gascón. This makes her the first openly trans actor ever nominated for an Oscar.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga backed short film 'Anuja' , set in New Delhi, also bagged a nomination in the Live Action Short category at the 97th Academy Awards.
Here is the complete list of 97th Oscar nominees:Best picture
Anora The Brutalist A Complete Unknown Conclave Dune: Part 2 Emilia Perez I'm Still Here Nickel Boys The Substance Wicked Also Read
Best Actress
Demi Moore, The Substance Cynthia Erivo, Wicked Mikey Madison, Anora Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
A surprising miss for the nomination was Angelina Jolie, who played the opera legend Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín's 'Maria'.
Best Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist Timothée Chalamet , A Complete Unknown Colman Domingo, Sing Sing Ralph Fiennes, Conclave Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown Felicity Jones, The Brutalist Ariana Grande, Wicked Isabella Rossellini, Conclave Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Selena Gomez, however, was not in luck for the nomination against her co-star, who had more momentum.
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov, Anora Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown Guy Pearce, The Brutalist Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Director
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez Sean Baker, Anora Brady Corbet, The Brutalist James Mangold, A Complete Unknown Coralie Fargeat, The Substance Also Read
Original Song
El Mal from Emilia Pérez The Journey from The Six Triple Eight Like a Bird from Sing Sing Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late
Original Score
The Brutalist Emilia Pérez Conclave Wicked The Wild Robot
Best Sound
A Complete Unknown Dune: Part Two Emilia Pérez Wicked The Wild Robot
Animated Film
Flow Inside Out 2 Memoir of a Snail Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl The Wild Robot
International Film
I'm Still Here, Brazil The Girl with the Needle, Denmark Emilia Pérez, France The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Germany Flow, Latvia
Cinematography
The Brutalist Dune: Part Two Emilia Pérez Maria Nosferatu
Original Screenplay
Anora The Brutalist A Real Pain September 5 The Substance
Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown Conclave Emilia Pérez Nickel Boys Sing Sing
Documentary Feature
Black Box Diaries No Other Land Porcelain War Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat Sugarcane
Live Action Short Film
A Lien Anuja I'm Not a Robot The Last Ranger The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men In the Shadow of the Cypress Magic Candies Wander to Wonder Yuck!
Documentary Short Film
Death by Numbers I Am Ready, Warden Incident Instruments of a Beating Heart The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus Better Man Dune: Part Two Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Wicked
Production Design
The Brutalist Conclave Dune: Part Two Nosferatu Wicked
Film Editing
Anora The Brutalist Conclave Emilia Pérez Wicked
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man Emilia Pérez Nosferatu The Substance Wicked
Costume Design
