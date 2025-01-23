Roch Dog Joins NVIDIA Inception Program To Pioneer AI Hotel Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Roch Dog Joins NVIDIA Inception

Dog friendly startup Roch Dog today announced that it had been accepted into the NVIDIA Inception Program for emerging AI startups.

- Guise BuleLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Roch Dog, the groundbreaking AI startup revolutionising the hospitality industry, today announced its acceptance into the NVIDIA Inception Program , a prestigious initiative designed to support emerging startups driving innovation in AI and data science. This milestone marks a significant step in Roch Dog's journey to redefine standards in hotel evaluation and certification.Roch Dog has developed the world's first AI-powered hotel certification engine, an advanced platform that automates the process of evaluating, ranking, and reviewing hotels on a global scale and in multiple languages. By leveraging open-source intelligence, advanced contextual analysis, and algorithmic cluster benchmarking, Roch Dog provides the hotel industry with a certification model founded on integrity, independence, and objectivity. This revolutionary approach sets a new global benchmark for transparency and excellence in hotel assessment and certification.“Our mission is to transform how hotels are assessed by introducing a high-integrity, AI-driven certification process that ensures fairness and accuracy,” said Guise Bule, CEO of Roch.“Joining the NVIDIA Inception Program will supercharge our AI capabilities, providing us with access to cutting-edge technology, expert guidance, and the tools necessary to scale our model globally.”Roch Dog created the world's first dog-friendly certification and ranking process for hotels. This unique innovation addresses a growing demand in the travel industry, enabling hotels to better serve pet-friendly travellers while setting a new standard for inclusivity in hospitality.The NVIDIA Inception Program provides startups like Roch Dog with critical resources to accelerate their development. This includes access to NVIDIA's advanced AI tools and technologies, training opportunities, and a global network of AI experts. With the support of NVIDIA Inception, Roch Dog is poised to expand its reach into over 100 countries, bringing its transformative solutions to a global audience.“The NVIDIA Inception Program aligns perfectly with our vision of leveraging AI to deliver unprecedented value to the hospitality industry,” added Edvardas Baltrunas, CTO of Roch.“This partnership underscores our commitment to technological innovation and positions us as an industry leader.”Roch Dog's acceptance into the NVIDIA Inception Program signals a new era for AI in the hospitality sector as the company continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in hotel evaluation and certification.About Roch DogRoch Dog is the trading name of Ranked By Roch Ltd, a pioneering British AI startup dedicated to transforming the hospitality industry. By combining advanced AI technologies with a commitment to integrity and transparency, Roch Dog has created innovative solutions, including the world's first AI-powered hotel certification engine and the first dog-friendly certification process for the hotel industry. Headquartered in London, Roch Dog boasts a fast-growing international customer base, which includes prestigious international hotel brands like InterContinental Hotels, St, and the StayPineapple Hotel Group.

