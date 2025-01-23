Fairness At Work Wins Independent Press Award® As DEI Is Under Fire

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Seeking Fairness at Work

Independent Press Distinguished Favorite Award - Business

Seeking Fairness at Work: Cracking the Code of Greater Employee Engagement, Retention & Satisfaction receives national Independent Press Award®

- Hanna Hasl-KelchnerRESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Independent Press Award, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, has recognized Seeking Fairness at Work : Cracking the New Code of Greater Employee Engagement, Retention & Satisfaction as a Distinguished Favorite in the Business category.The book identifies the five most common workplace norms that betray fairness, leaving employees feeling dispirited, disengaged, and headed for the door by examining the social psychology of how our basic human motivations intersect with the implied workplace social contract.Using evidence-based science, academic research, interviews, and real-life stories, author, business strategist, and Journal of Business Ethics Education editorial board member Hasl-Kelchner also exposes why traditional means of improving workplace behavior typically fail and introduces over 100 Fairness Factors to help management succeed.“Bias is a common, yet toxic, organizational norm that DEI initiatives have sought to neutralize in recent years,” says Hanna Hasl-Kelchner, MBA, JD.“I'm especially grateful for Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor, for bestowing the Business – Distinguished Favorite honor, an accolade made more meaningful given the recent misunderstandings and attacks on DEI by the new administration in Washington, D.C..”In 2025, the Independent Press Award saw participation from journalists, well established authors, and small, medium, and large publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.Winners were chosen from publishers such as Amplify Publishing Group, Black Rose Writing, Blackstone Publishing, BookBaby, Calumet Editions, Globe Pequot, Finishing Line Press, Gatekeepers Press, Hachette Go (Blanco of Grand Central Publishing), HarperCollins Leadership, Ideapress Publishing, IVP Kids, Koehler Books, Mad Cave Studios, North Dakota State University Press, Oceanview Publishing, Old Stone Press, Pegasus Books, Post Hill Press, Red T Kid's Media, Rowman & Littlefield, She Writes Press, University of California Press, and University of Georgia Press.For more information about Seeking Fairness at Work, visit or connect with author Hanna Hasl-Kelchner on LinkedIn.Hanna is available for media interviews.About Smart Direction PressSmart Direction Press is a division of Business M.O., LLC dedicated to publishing thought leadership.About Hanna Hasl-KelchnerHanna Hasl-Kelchner is a multi-award winning author who takes an unflinching look at business leadership by speaking truth to power. She was named one of 9 Top Impact Authors for the 2024 Annual Goody Business Book Awards, receiving 3+ awards in 1 year.Clarion Foreward Reviews calls her recent book Seeking Fairness at Work“pithy and persuasive,” while BookLife Review compares it to Kim Scott's Radical Respect and Kim Dabb's You Belong Here.Her strength as an author, speaker, and consultant rests in the unique perspective she brings to the conversation: growing up in an entrepreneurial family, running a business before age 30, and blending it with decades practicing business law.These experiences enable her to successfully bridge the social psychological, legal, and practical aspects of workplace dynamics, allowing her to be a trusted advisor to influential decision makers ranging from startups to the S&P 500, Big Tobacco, and the White House, as well as serving on the faculty at two top-ranked MBA programs (The Duke University Fuqua School of Management and the University of Virginia, Darden School of Business).Hanna is best known for her work as a business strategist and as host of the popular Business Confidential Now podcast.

Hanna Hasl-Kelchner

Business M.O., LLC

+1 919-259-3780

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.