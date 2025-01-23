SCALI RASMUSSEN's JEFFREY ERDMAN AND JASMIN BHANDARI NAMED TOP MINORITY LEADERS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jeffrey Erdman

Jasmin Bhandari

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Scali Rasmussen announced today that Shareholder Jeffrey Erdman and Principal Jasmin Bhandari have been recognized by Los Angeles Business Journal as“Leaders of Influence: Minority Attorneys” in a special feature that published Monday.“We have profiled those standout minority attorneys considered to be particularly impactful on the scene while serving as trusted advisors in the LA region,” states the publication.“Jeffrey is a trial attorney with more than three decades of litigation experience practicing in both the state and federal courts,” the Journal notes. His litigation expertise spans areas of business including insurance, manufacturing, service industries and real estate. In his service to the LGBTQ+ community, Mr. Erdman serves as a member of the national board member to SAGE – Services and Advocacy for LGBTQ+ Elders, and has an extensive history of advocating rights for LGBTQ+ individuals. Erdman was named as one of the 500 Leading Litigators in America by Lawdragon and a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility (DEIA) Visionary by Los Angeles Times."Jasmin's litigation practice primarily focuses on labor and employment law,” states the publication. She advises clients on compliance with employment laws including complex pay structures, represents businesses in various disputes and defends against wage and hour class actions and PAGA lawsuits. Ms. Bhandari litigates and arbitrates employment disputes including FEHA discrimination, retaliation and harassment claims as well as represents employers in matters before the Department of Fair Employment and Housing, the Workers' Compensation Appeals Board and other administrative agencies. She also drafts handbooks and policies, conducts sexual harassment prevention trainings, conducts HR audits, and counsels employers regarding discipline, separation and leave of absence best practices and procedures. Ms. Bhandari was recognized in the Los Angeles Business Journal's list of top employment attorneys and in Lawdragon's list of next-generation leaders.

