First Horizon CEO Bryan Jordan Named To Memphis Business Journal's 2025 Power 100 List

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN ) is proud to celebrate Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Jordan on his inclusion in the Memphis Business Journal's prestigious 2025 Power 100 list. This annual list highlights the most influential leaders shaping the business and economic landscape of Memphis and the Mid-South.

"Bryan's recognition is a testament to his unwavering commitment to support our associates and clients and better the communities we serve," said Tanya Hart, Chief Human Resource Officer for First Horizon. "Under his leadership, First Horizon continues to build on its 160-year legacy of success, creating long-term value for its shareholders."

First Horizon extends its heartfelt congratulations to all of the 2025 Power 100 honorees, talented leaders who are dedicated to creating a vibrant future for the entire Mid-South region.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN ), with $82.2 billion in assets as of December 31, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at .

