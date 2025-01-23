Congo Economic & Investment Forum (CEIF) 2025: Operators To Outline Strategies For Increasing Oil, Gas Production

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Boasting approximately 1.8 billion barrels of oil, the Republic of Congo has ambitions to increase its production from 270,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 500,000 bpd this year. Meanwhile, an increased focus on natural production has resulted in the development of an upcoming Gas Master Plan and new Gas Code, with plans by the country to unlock an estimated 10 trillion cubic feet of in the coming years.

The inaugural Congo Economic&Investment Forum (CEIF) 2025, taking place from March 24-26 in Brazzaville, will feature a high-level panel discussion, Entering the Next Era of Oil and Gas Production in Congo, which will showcase the country's ambitious oil and gas production strategy. The session will explore the Congo's strategic advantages, investment strategies, challenges and opportunities in the upstream hydrocarbons sector while mapping out the future of energy developments in the country.

The inaugural Congo Economic&Investment Forum, set for March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, under the patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société National des Pétroles du Congo, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

In January this year, oil and gas company Trident Energy finalized its acquisition of energy majors Chevron and TotalEnergies' interests in operational fields in the Congo. As part of the acquisition, Trident Energy will receive working interests in the Nkossa and Nsoko II fields, a 15.75% operated interest in the Lianzi field and a 21.5% working interest in the Moho-Bilondo field. The company's acquisition of these assets is set to add approximately 30,000 bpd to the Republic of Congo's production capacity. Meanwhile, through its BOMOKO joint venture with ARIES Energy, Unite Oil&Gas is leading efforts to revitalize Congo's mature assets. The two companies signed an MoU in November 2024 to establish the joint venture, which is expected to play a vital role in achieving Unite Oil&Gas' target of 25,000 bpd by the end of 2026.

Despite a significant decline in its oil production – with output falling from a peak in 2019 to recent levels around 270,000 bpd – the Congo is seeing revitalization efforts in its mature fields, such as Tchibouela II and Tchendo II. Operated by Perenco, these fields are undergoing extensive upgrades, including new drilling and seismic assessments, aimed at increasing their output and extending their lifespan. Perenco, which confirmed a production rate of 80,000 bpd in October 2024 following a $30 million investment, is set to reach 100,000 bpd in 2025 through additional investments and advanced techniques to revitalize aging wells and access to previously untapped reserves.

The Congo is heavily reliant on oil and gas revenues, which account for 35% of GDP and 75% of its exports. As such, the country has introduced several key regulatory reforms to meet its oil production targets in the coming years. What's more, a new licensing round is set for March this year, which is set to increase the country's appeal to international investors by ensuring a fair and transparent process for securing production rights while supporting the long-term development of its oil and gas sector.

As such, the Entering the Next Era of Oil and Gas Production in Congo panel discussion aims to provide stakeholders with valuable insights into how ongoing and upcoming projects have the potential to meet the Congo's production targets while fostering economic growth and diversification in the sector. The session will address the broader strategic importance of these developments for the Congo's energy ambitions, particularly in terms of regional cooperation and energy security.

