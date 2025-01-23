Trump Demands Immediate Interest Rate Cuts, Urges Global Action

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Donald called for swift interest rate reductions during his virtual address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Reuters reported that Trump insisted on immediate rate cuts in the United States and urged other countries to follow suit.



The president linked his demand to falling oil prices, suggesting lower rates could stimulate economic growth. Trump's push for rate cuts aligns with his longstanding criticism of the Reserve's monetary policy.



He believes lower rates will boost the U.S. and improve its global competitiveness. The president's remarks signal a potential clash with the Fed , which operates independently from political pressure.



Global markets reacted to Trump's statements, with oil prices sliding and U.S. stocks rebounding. The S&P 500 added 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%.



These market movements reflect investors' anticipation of potential policy shifts under Trump's second term. Trump's economic agenda includes sweeping trade tariffs, corporate tax cuts, and immigration restrictions.







These policies could impact inflation and interest rates not only in the U.S. but worldwide. Economists warn that tariffs might trigger inflationary pressures, complicating the Fed's decision-making process.

Trump's Economic Policies

The president's demands come as the global economy faces challenges. The International Monetary Fund projects steady but unimpressive growth of 3.2% for 2025.



Trump's policies could reshape this outlook, potentially widening the gap between U.S. and eurozone monetary policies. European Central Bank officials anticipate continued rate cuts in 2025.



Analysts expect moderate reductions of 0.25 percentage points at each of the four monetary policy meetings in the first half of the year. However, geopolitical uncertainties may influence the overall magnitude of these cuts.



Trump's approach to interest rates and economic policy reflects his focus on short-term growth and market performance. Critics argue this strategy may overlook long-term economic stability and global cooperation.



Supporters believe it will boost American competitiveness and job creation. As Trump begins his second term, his economic policies will likely dominate global financial discussions.



In short, the interplay between his demands, central bank independence, and market reactions will shape the economic landscape in 2025 and beyond. The world watches closely as this high-stakes economic drama unfolds.

