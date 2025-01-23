(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GREENLAND, N.H., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Builders Northeast is proud to announce that two of its projects have been honored at the prestigious IFC Magazine Builder Awards, presented at World of Concrete 2025. The Bristol Public Safety Building in Bristol, New Hampshire, was awarded the top spot in the Light Commercial Category and the Penacook Community Center in Concord, New Hampshire, received third-place accolades in the Education Category .

These awards celebrate the innovation and sustainability of insulated concrete form (ICF) construction, which has become an essential component of modern building practices. Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast supplied the Nudura ICF forms for both projects, while Key Industries and Groen Construction played lead roles in their successful execution.

"These projects are prime examples of how ICF construction can create sustainable, resilient, and cost-effective buildings," said Joe Harnois, president of Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast. "We're dedicated to achieving the goals of our customers, like Groen Construction and Key Industries, and ultimately, to working together to meet the objectives of building owners to bring these award-winning designs to life."

Bristol Public Safety Building – Light Commercial Category Winner

The Bristol Public Safety Building represents a breakthrough in municipal construction, housing both the town's police and fire departments in a durable, energy-efficient structure. Groen Construction served as the general contractor, working closely with the city of Bristol to develop a design that met the town's needs and budget.

"The Bristol Public Safety Building was modeled after a similar project we completed for the town of Farmington," said Dave Groen, senior vice president and ICF division manager for Groen Construction. "We collaborated with SMP Architecture to modify the design for Bristol's specific requirements."

SMP modified the design to facilitate the operation of both departments within a single structure. As the engineer of record, JSN Associates specified the use of three different thicknesses of Nudura® ICF forms: 12", 8" and 6". The use of ICF construction provides substantial long-term benefits for the town of Bristol. The project's energy-efficient design is projected to save approximately $20,000 annually in utility costs, while the soundproofing, durability and low maintenance requirements of ICF further enhance its value.

Penacook Community Center – Education Category Recognition

The 8,900-square-foot Penacook Community Center stands as a beacon of community engagement and modern building innovation. Built with Nudura ICF technology, the center replaced aging, inefficient structures with a cutting-edge, net-zero, energy-ready facility that serves children, families and seniors.

Playing a pivotal role in bringing ICF technologies to the major stakeholders, Key Industries completed the shell of the building in two months, ensuring the ambitious project schedule was met. According to Matthew Salmonson, vice president of Key Industries, "There is no way to tell just by looking, from the inside or the outside, that this is an ICF building. Yet it provides exceptional energy efficiency and soundproofing."

The $6 million community-led project is a testament to collaboration and innovation, offering space for early childhood programs and school-aged children in its after-school program. ICF's reduce energy consumption by up to 50%, lowering the building's environmental footprint and operating costs. As neighbors with a vested interest in the community, Atlantic Builders Supply and Key Industries have collaborated on dozens of energy-efficient projects over the past decade that support community interests and goals.

Shaping the Future of Sustainable Construction

Atlantic Builders Supply Northeast is committed to advancing innovative building practices through its expertise in ICF construction. The company congratulates Groen Construction and Key Industries on their well-deserved recognition and looks forward to supporting future projects that prioritize sustainability and community impact.

