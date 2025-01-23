Dubai Once Again Named Cleanest City In The World

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

For the fifth year in a row, Dubai has secured first place in the ranking of the cleanest cities in the world, according to the latest Global Power City (GPCI) report published by the Institute for Urban Strategies at the Mori Memorial Foundation in Japan, Azernews reports.

In this prestigious ranking, the emirate, which aims to become a global model for the cities of the future - particularly in terms of environmental excellence - outperformed more than 47 cities worldwide, scoring a perfect 100 percent for residents' satisfaction with street cleanliness.

One of the key factors in the ranking is the environmental sustainability of cities, and Dubai has consistently excelled in this area. The city is actively working to become an international leader in eco-friendly practices. Among its ambitious environmental goals is a comprehensive waste management strategy, which targets an 18 percent reduction in waste production and the complete redirection of waste from landfills by 2041.

Dubai's commitment to sustainability is not just about cleanliness; it is part of a broader effort to create a smart, green city that balances urban growth with environmental responsibility. The city is implementing cutting-edge technologies and adopting innovative practices to reduce its ecological footprint while maintaining its status as a global hub for trade, tourism, and business.

The Dubai Municipality, the government body responsible for the city's cleanliness, employs a dedicated team of 3,200 supervisors, managers, and engineers. The municipal fleet comprises 855 modern vehicles, including specialized machinery and equipment, all of which operate 365 days a year to ensure the streets remain pristine.

Each day, the municipal workers maintain 2,400 km of main roads and highways, as well as 33.4 kilometers of water channels across both urban and rural areas. They also oversee the management and disposal of hazardous and medical waste, ensuring a safe and sustainable waste management system.

In addition to regular street cleaning, the municipality is responsible for removing abandoned vehicles and equipment, further contributing to the city's overall cleanliness and environmental efforts.

Dubai's environmental initiatives also extend beyond waste management, focusing on energy efficiency, water conservation, and the development of green spaces throughout the city. These efforts are aligned with Dubai's broader vision of becoming a sustainable, smart city and a global leader in environmental governance.