Dubai Once Again Named Cleanest City In The World

By Alimat Aliyeva
For the fifth year in a row, Dubai has secured first place in
the ranking of the cleanest cities in the world, according to the
latest Global Power City index (GPCI) report published by the
Institute for Urban Strategies at the Mori Memorial Foundation in
Azernews reports.
In this prestigious ranking, the emirate, which aims to become a
global model for the cities of the future - particularly in terms
of environmental excellence - outperformed more than 47 cities
worldwide, scoring a perfect 100 percent for residents'
satisfaction with street cleanliness.
One of the key factors in the ranking is the environmental
sustainability of cities, and Dubai has consistently excelled in
this area. The city is actively working to become an international
leader in eco-friendly practices. Among its ambitious environmental
goals is a comprehensive waste management strategy, which targets
an 18 percent reduction in waste production and the complete
redirection of waste from landfills by 2041.
Dubai's commitment to sustainability is not just about
cleanliness; it is part of a broader effort to create a smart,
green city that balances urban growth with environmental
responsibility. The city is implementing cutting-edge technologies
and adopting innovative practices to reduce its ecological
footprint while maintaining its status as a global hub for trade,
tourism, and business.
The Dubai Municipality, the government body responsible for the
city's cleanliness, employs a dedicated team of 3,200 supervisors,
managers, and engineers. The municipal fleet comprises 855 modern
vehicles, including specialized machinery and equipment, all of
which operate 365 days a year to ensure the streets remain
pristine.
Each day, the municipal workers maintain 2,400 km of main roads
and highways, as well as 33.4 kilometers of water channels across
both urban and rural areas. They also oversee the management and
disposal of hazardous and medical waste, ensuring a safe and
sustainable waste management system.
In addition to regular street cleaning, the municipality is
responsible for removing abandoned vehicles and equipment, further
contributing to the city's overall cleanliness and environmental
efforts.
Dubai's environmental initiatives also extend beyond waste
management, focusing on energy efficiency, water conservation, and
the development of green spaces throughout the city. These efforts
are aligned with Dubai's broader vision of becoming a sustainable,
smart city and a global leader in environmental governance.
