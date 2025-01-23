(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Photonis Launches Two Market-Leading Solutions to Advance Single Photon Detection and Imaging Applications Advancing Photon Detection and Imaging: Photonis Unveils Cricket(TM) Pro and PhotonPix(TM)



SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Jan 23, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Photonis, a leading brand of Exosens and global leader in advanced photon detection and imaging solutions, proudly announces the launch of CricketTM Pro and PhotonPixTM. Designed to redefine the possibilities of single photon detection and imaging, these cutting-edge solutions empower researchers and industry professionals to achieve unparalleled performance across applications such as biomedical imaging, quantum science, and high-energy physics.

Cricket Pro and PhotonPix

These technologies will officially debut at SPIE Photonics West 2025 in San Francisco, CA.

CricketTM Pro: Transforming Low-Light Imaging with High-Speed Precision

The CricketTM Pro brings unprecedented imaging capabilities for low-light and single-photon imaging applications. This innovative, plug-and-play image intensifier adapter easily fits any professional, scientific, F-Mount camera, delivering high resolution and ultra-high-speed functionality for demanding low-light applications. Key features of the CricketTM Pro include:



Expanded 25 mm active detection area

High-speed gating as fast as 3 nanoseconds

Remarkable 3 MHz Burst or 30kHz repetition rate

Matched with High-performance Photonis Image Intensifier

F-Mount lens/camera interface Fully integrated power and gating electronics

With these enhancements, CricketTM Pro sets a new benchmark for scientific imaging, providing precise, rapid, and reliable performance tailored for researchers and industry professionals.

PhotonPixTM: Ultra High-Count Rate Module for Single-Photon Detection

Photonis also proudly introduces PhotonPixTM, a high-count rate MCP-PMT-based plug-and-play module engineered for ultra-high timing precision single-photon detection. Combining state-of-the-art technology with user-centric design, PhotonPix offers:



An Ø8 mm sensitive area

Extreme-low dark count rate as low as 20 cps

Count rates exceeding 200 MHz in Burst mode, making it ideal for high-demand applications Timing resolution below 15 ps for unmatched precision

PhotonPixTM is ideal for ultra-fast Single Photon Detection and time-correlated applications such as LIDAR, Photon Entanglement, or Lifetime Imaging. The module's versatility accommodates various high-quantum-efficiency (Hi-QE) photocathodes from Photonis, covering the spectrum range from 150nm to 900nm, making it the perfect fit for researchers and industry professionals.

Experience the Future of Photon Detection and Imaging

Discover how the CricketTM Pro and PhotonPix TM can transform your research and applications. Visit Photonis at Booth #1827 during SPIE Photonics West 2025 to see live demonstrations and connect with our experts.

"Our participation at Photonics West and the launch of CricketTM Pro and PhotonPixTM demonstrate our commitment to setting new standards in single photon detection and imaging. These innovative technologies provide unprecedented performance, giving researchers and professionals the tools to drive advancements in various fields, from biomedical imaging to quantum applications," said Ulrich Laupper, President of the Exosens Ultimate Detection Business Unit.

ABOUT PHOTONIS:

Photonis is a leading product brand of Exosens, a high-tech company with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacture and sale of high-end electro-optical technologies. Photonis offers its customers photo-detection and low light conditions imaging solutions for extremely demanding environments such as Defense & Security, Nuclear Safety, Life Science and Industrial & Non-Destructive testing. Photonis is internationally recognized as a leading brand and a major innovator in its fields with production and R&D sites in Europe and North America.

Contact Information

Sales Manager

+31 50 501 8808

SOURCE: Exosens