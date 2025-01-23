Biden Commutes The Sentences Of Almost 2,500 Inmates Convicted On Drug Offences

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Former U.S. President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of almost 2,500 inmates convicted of various non-violent drug offenses (including marijuana ) during his last days in the Oval Office. Biden noted that with this last round of commutations, he has granted clemency to more Americans than any other president in U.S. history.

Biden also conducted two mass pardon rounds early in his term where he....

