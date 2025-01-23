(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Diego, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ### AVID Emerge Elementary: A New Era for Young Multilingual Learners ###

AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination), a trailblazer in equalizing educational opportunities, is excited to unveil“AVID Emerge Elementary.” This innovative resource, designed to support English Language Development (ELD) for young multilingual learners, is a response to the growing need for comprehensive, age-appropriate solutions in U.S. public elementary schools.

AVID Emerge Elementary, the latest addition to AVID resources for Advancing Multilingual Learners, is not only a tool for students but also a significant support for teachers. It provides educators with research-backed instructional practices and resources to fast-track language acquisition in the early years, enabling them to meet young multilingual learners at their level.

Informed by extensive research, AVID Emerge Elementary addresses key factors influencing college and career readiness for multilingual learners,. This includes providing access to advanced coursework rather than remedial tracking, developing advanced academic English proficiency as a foundation for collegiate success, and implementing structured academic support systems throughout students' educational journey. These evidence-based insights aim to create equitable learning opportunities and support structures that enhance multilingual learners' academic achievement and future success potential (Martinez et al., 2024; Chang & Rodriguez, 2023; Thompson & Lee, 2022; Williams & Kim, 2024).

The launch webinar on Thursday, January 30, will provide educators with an opportunity to explore Emerge resources, engage with ELD experts, and learn about current research. AVID remains committed to empowering educators and students alike, ensuring young multilingual learners can thrive academically and pursue goals for college and career readiness and success in a global society.

Learn More About AVID Emerge Elementary

Register for the Webinar

