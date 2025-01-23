Working Throughout Iowa Today, Travelingwiki & Drake University Travel To Iowa State U To Kick Off 2025 Capstone Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AMES, IA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Following rapid growth across 50 US states, and an extensive investment into resources in twelve languages, TravelingWiki launches its Experiential Capstone Program today in partnership with The Drake University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences. Today will also include interviewing for the 2026 Program and a trip along with Drake University stakeholders to Iowa State University to present on Autism and/or other resources to students in Ames, Iowa. This is the second time in a matter of months that TravelingWiki Foundation has traveled to Ames, Iowa to present to Generation Z on these resources.

Part of the impetus for this educational work, engaging directly with the next generation of the future workforce, is the opining of experts on Neurodiversity at CES that 53% of GenZ identifies as Neurodiverse. This also follows TravelingWiki Foundation announcing an expansion of its Library Program, growing in earnest this forthcoming weekend in Iowa, which it started with the offering of its resources via one or more online community resource databases offered by libraries. In addition, this follows a definitive assertion by AI-based technology associated with Google about our impact in the travel industry in terms of resource documentation. In that case, Google's AI described TravelingWiki's“Significant Impact” as to (1) Increasing Travel Industry Spending, Tourism & Jobs; (2) Special Needs Documentation; (3) Partnerships & (4) Engagement.

The work of TravelingWiki Foundation to document resources for Non Visible Disabilities at US airports, now exceeding 40 airports documented, stems back to the start of TravelingWiki Foundation. TravelingWiki Foundation's non-profit work across the US expands upon prior work in Pennsylvania, including the recent addition of TravelingWiki Foundation's free resources in 11 languages to the Philadelphia Autism Project, in cooperation with Drexel University; and presenting at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 22, 2024 and August 4, 2024 to promote Autism awareness and Special Needs awareness, respectively, via themed baseball games (coordinated via many organizations throughout Pennsylvania) that also raised money for local area charities. TravelingWiki Foundation has heard from stakeholders that engage our organization about the importance of work to augment access to travel resources and the need to recognize the realities of the communities served.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes,“TravelingWiki is extremely excited about the events this week, including the launch of the experiential capstone and the rapid growth of the library program this weekend in Iowa. We stand ready to assist with resources as the workforce rapidly evolves as to neurodiversity.”

More information about the work of TravelingWiki Foundation is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at TravelingWiki.

