USHBC Supports Passage Of The Laken Riley Act

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) commends bipartisan members of for passing the Laken Riley Act. The USHBC has consistently called for the rapid identification, detention, and deportation of known criminals, and remains committed to working with members of Congress on common sense, bipartisan immigration legislation.Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“I applaud lawmakers for upholding their commitment to safeguarding our communities and creating the secure, stable environment necessary for small businesses and families to prosper. This is exactly what the American people deserve and what the business community needs on such a complex issue. Immigration is not a Democratic problem or a Republican problem–it is an American challenge. One in which we expect our elected officials to rise above partisanship and come together for the greater good of our nation.”The USHBC commends the leadership of Congressman Mike Collins (R-GA), Senators Katie Britt (R-AL) and James Lankford (R-OK) in introducing this legislation, as well as the support of Senator Bernie Moreno (R-OH) and Congressman Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ). The USHBC also commends the 46 Democratic representatives and 12 senators for having the courage to put party politics aside and cross party lines on this common-sense measure, including Senators John Fetterman (PA), Ruben Gallego (AZ), and Catherine Cortez Masto (NV) Congressmen Henry Cuellar (TX), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA), Vicente Gonzalez (TX), and Jared Golden (ME), among others.Javier continued by saying:“No bill is perfect, and compromise is an inherent part of the process. At its core, the Laken Riley Act represents a significant step forward, delivering far more benefits than drawbacks. Poor immigration policy affects every American and every business across our nation. I am pleased to see our elected officials set aside differences and come together to advance a measure that serves the best interests of the American people and the small business community.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

Katherine O'Hara

The O'Hara Project

+1 973-753-0488

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.