Vessl Prosthetics Secures Oversubscribed Pre-Seed Funding To Drive Innovation In Prosthetic Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Ontario, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vessl, a London-based startup specializing in advanced prosthetic systems, is proud to announce the successful completion of its first funding round, securing oversubscribed pre-seed. This funding will enable Vessl to accelerate the development of its cutting-edge prosthetic devices, advancing the company's mission to empower amputees to live fuller, more independent lives.

Following this initial funding round, Vessl will be launching its revolutionary IsoformTM prosthetic system, engineered with features designed specifically for amputees who have struggled to find a good fit with traditional sockets. Along with product development and launch, the pre-seed funding will also unlock revenue generation in four key sales channels within the U.S. market. This comes at a pivotal time for Vessl to commence FDA registration and clinical research.

“When the patient first gets this system fitted, the socket is adjusted to set a pressure threshold. Throughout the day, their limb volume changes and the socket uses the kinetic energy from walking to adjust its fit without the patient having to think about it,” explains Vessl's co-founder Oleksiy Zaika.

With its user-centric product design and the benefits it provides to prosthetists, this pre-seed funding will enable Vessl to not only scale, but drive further growth and innovation.

“This stage is full of promise. Our goals and missions are strengthened by the support from our investors, mentors, peers and the expert team at the forefront of design. As we grow we will continue to lead with our overarching mission of solving the unique challenges faced by the amputee population,” shares Vessl's co-founder and CEO, Sydney Robinson.

Since its inception, Vessl has been collaborating with amputees and prosthetists to identify key market gaps and determine the most pressing needs to be addressed. Stevie was one of Vessl's initial users of the Isoform prosthetic system. With his trial experience, Stevie shares the time-saving technology the Isoform system possesses,“the socket is automatically tightening, eliminating the need to put on different ply socks to fill the gap, keeping it super comfy all day long” he shares.

Along with appreciating the aesthetic sleek design of the Isoform product, Stevie recognizes that despite being an incredibly active and adaptive athlete, removing the Isoform system at the end of the day results in significantly less discomfort and pain compared to a standard socket.

From incorporating in June 2022 to applying to Waterloo's Accelerator Centre: Studio Program, where the company gained foundational business knowledge and key mentorship and industry insights, Vessl has grown from an idea to a viable startup. Attesting a great deal of their successful launch and development to the investors and partners at Spring, VentureLAB, Medical Innovation Xchange, OBIO ®, Realize Labs, BioNext, Brampton Venture Zone, TechAlliance of Southwestern Ontario, Velocity, Communitech, Innovation Factory and Techstars who have provided unwavering dedication and support.

“Operating from London, ON, one of North America's Top Emerging Tech Markets, Vessl is a thriving, woman-led MedTech startup," shares Christina Fox, Chief Executive Office of TechAlliance. "This achievement by Sydney Robinson, and her co-founder Oleksiy Zaika, is a testament to their unwavering determination to deliver world-changing technology and empower amputees, while showcasing the incredible innovation ecosystem in this region on a global scale. We are immensely proud to celebrate this milestone with Vessl.”

Vessl was also announced in the Techstars 2023 class, led by Trey Bowles, where the company collaborated with fellow founders and companies within a world-class accelerator and a one-of-a-kind whole health-focused program.

Moving forward, it remains Vessl's focus to continually strive to implement products and services that empower amputees and their champions to overcome obstacles and unlock their full potential. Increasing comfort, independence and confidence for every user, this pre-seed funding round is just the beginning for Vessl Prosthetics.

About Vessl Prosthetics

Vessl is redefining the prosthetic industry with cutting-edge technology that addresses the critical issue of poor socket fit with its Isoform prosthetic system, impacting over 50 million amputees worldwide. Backed by a team of experts and co-founders, Sydney Robinson and Oleksiy Zaika, Vessl not only champions the needs of amputees but also empowers prosthetists with a solution that streamlines workflow and reduces time-consuming adjustments. What sets Vessl apart is their commitment to solving real industry challenges-minimizing unnecessary visits, eliminating lengthy fitting processes, and reducing prosthesis abandonment. By removing barriers to access, Vessl is setting new standards in adaptive volume management systems, creating a more seamless and empowering experience for both end-users and clinicians alike.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alex Hebert

Durrell Communications

...

About TechAlliance

Headquartered in London, Ontario – one of the top ten emerging tech markets in North America, TechAlliance is the lead voice for the most promising startups and highest potential scaling companies in Southwestern Ontario. Home to a concentration of made-in-Canada unicorns, and supporting pathways to capital, customers and talent, TechAlliance empowers world-class ventures and fuels growth in Canada's innovation economy by supporting founders and ventures at every stage of the entrepreneurial journey. As the place for dreamers, innovators and world-changing ideas, TechAlliance fosters a vibrant tech community for founders, industry leaders, tech talent and capacity builders, and champions and coaches entrepreneurs, amplifies and impacts businesses across the region. Funded by the Government of Ontario, Regional Innovation Centres help Ontario-based innovators and entrepreneurs clear commercialization hurdles –- accelerating the growth of companies so that they can compete and succeed globally and create high quality jobs in our province. TechAlliance is also funded in part by the Government of Canada, the City of London and private sector investment.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Farida Abdelnabi

Communications Manager, Brand & Engagement

TechAlliance of Southwestern Ontario

647.676.2461

...