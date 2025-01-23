AI And Big Tech Take Center Stage At Texas Biomed's 2025 Global Health Symposium

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Event features Chelsea Clinton, vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, and Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Biomedical Research Institute, one of the world's foremost independent biomedical research institutions dedicated to eradicating infection and advancing health, will host its fourth Global Symposium in San Antonio, Texas, from March 27-28, 2025.

Held as a hybrid event and in the natural surrounds of the San Antonio Botanical Garden, the two-day symposium will bring together local, national and international thought leaders involved in global health, research, sustainability, business and policy. The event is open to everyone, from students to scientists, policymakers, healthcare professionals and those interested in global health policy and research.

The 2025 symposium will feature former FDA Commissioner, Scott Gottlieb, M.D., as the opening keynote speaker on Thursday, March 27. Featured speaker Chelsea Clinton, DPhil, MPH, vice chair of the Clinton Foundation and the Clinton Health Access Initiative , will take the stage on Friday, March 28. With over 70 local, national and international speakers , the event is a true meeting of the minds around some of the world's most urgent issues.

The symposium will highlight the growing impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Tech on biomedical science and explore opportunities for innovation, education and inclusion.

Titled Looking to the Future, Learning from the Past , it includes two plenary sessions and 12 panel sessions. Speakers from organizations including UT Health San Antonio, the CDC Foundation, the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Health and Human Services, the Bridgeway Foundation, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), the international ATOM (Access to Oncology Medicines) Coalition and AMREF Health Africa – just to name a sampling – will share insights with more than 500 virtual and 250 in-person attendees expected to participate.

"Texas Biomed is a world leader in combating infectious disease and improving the lives of those most vulnerable to infection," said Larry Schlesinger, M.D., President and CEO of Texas Biomed. "The goal of our Global Health Symposium is to spark robust discussion and encourage the sharing of ideas in order to generate practical solutions to real-world issues in scientific research, healthcare access and policy."

Dr. Gottlieb, who became an important voice during the global COVID-19 pandemic, has been a strong advocate for increased national efforts to combat infectious diseases.

"As researchers and health care professionals work towards achieving better health outcomes for vulnerable populations and communities in this nation and around the world, the importance of building partnerships and investing in research and development is critical," said Dr. Gottlieb. "The Texas Biomed Global Health Symposium is a well-known forum for this kind of collaboration and vision-setting."

As vice chair of the Clinton Foundation and Clinton Health Access Initiative, Dr. Clinton is helping to transform global health systems.

"At this pivotal moment for global health, we must both double down on what's working and find new innovative ways to accelerate progress. I'm excited to be in conversation at the Global Health Symposium as we reimagine how to build healthier, more equitable societies through research, policy, programs, and partnerships."

Innovators from a range of sectors and global communities will cover topics including:



AI for Global Health and Pandemic Preparedness

Enhanced Approaches to Global Health Programs: Amplifying Local Perspectives for Impactful Interventions

Catalysts for Change: Transformative Approaches to Global Health Infrastructure and Access Best Practices Pathogens with Pandemic Potential in Low- and Middle-Income Countries: What is the Next Threat?

Texas Biomed is grateful for the generosity of its Strategic Partners helping sponsor the event: Exclusive Breakout Session Partner UT Health San Antonio ; Gold Sponsors Perkins & Will and WSP Engineers ; and Silver Sponsors, Convergint , the Tim & Karen Hixon Foundation, Lyda Hill Philanthropies , Project Control/Raba Kistner and Valero .

For more information regarding sponsoring the 2025 Global Health Symposium, or to register to attend the event, please visit .

