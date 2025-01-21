Panel At British Parliament Highlights Azerbaijan's Leadership On COP29
Date
1/21/2025 3:10:51 AM
Nazrin Abdul
A panel meeting dedicated to COP29 was held in the British
Parliament, Azernews reports.
The meeting was attended by Fariz Ismayilzadeh, Chairman of the
British-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Group, Malini
Mehra, CEO of the "GLOBE" organization, Barry Gardiner, a member of
the British House of Commons, Baroness Helena Hayman, a member of
the House of Lords, Azerbaijani students, and climate experts.
In his speech, Fariz Ismayilzadeh emphasized that hosting COP29
in Azerbaijan highlights the country's focus on climate issues and
the transition to green energy. He discussed significant projects,
including agreements with "Masdar" and "ACWA Power" for solar and
wind energy production, as well as a planned cable project to
export green energy to Europe beneath the Black Sea. He noted that
COP29 in Azerbaijan had made important strides in advancing the
global climate agenda and mentioned relevant legislative
initiatives in Azerbaijan supporting climate change action.
Barry Gardiner, a British MP, stated that COP29 furthered global
climate goals. He also praised the event's high-level organization
and commented on Baku's remarkable transformation over the past
decade. Gardiner emphasized the importance of accountability in
climate action and inquired about Azerbaijan's mechanisms in this
area.
Malini Mehra, CEO of the "GLOBE" organization, shared her
experience at COP29, commending Azerbaijan's significant progress
in advancing the global climate agenda in a short time. She
highlighted the ambitious initiatives included in the COP29
presidency's agenda and praised Azerbaijan's work on Bilateral
Transparency Reports (BTR).
Event participants concluded that COP29 has further boosted
Azerbaijan's green energy initiatives, with future projects
expected to have a major global impact.
