Navigating Wildfire Risks: Insuremytrip Answers Top Travel Insurance Questions

WARWICK, R.I., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As wildfires continue to sweep through California, impacting both residents and their plans, questions about travel insurance coverage for wildfire-related disruptions are growing. With nearly 1,500 California policyholders traveling this month, InsureMyTrip is providing essential information to help travelers understand coverage options in the face of these unpredictable events.

To assist travelers in navigating this complex issue, InsureMyTrip CEO, Suzanne Morrow addresses common questions about travel insurance and how it applies to wildfire-related scenarios.

Top Questions About Travel Insurance and Wildfire Coverage

Q: Will I be covered if a wildfire devastates my destination and I need to cancel?

Morrow: The short answer is 'maybe.' Trip Cancellation coverage applies if the policy was purchased before the wildfire became a known event. Travel insurance is designed to cover unforeseen issues, so policies purchased after the wildfire was reported won't cover it.

Q: What if I need to cut my trip short due to a wildfire?

Morrow: This situation falls under Trip Interruption coverage. You may be reimbursed for the unused portion of your trip if a mandatory evacuation it

Q: Am I covered if I'm injured or need medical attention because of a wildfire?

Morrow: Emergency medical benefits may apply if the policy was purchased before the wildfire became foreseeable. However, if you travel despite a government-issued advisory, fire-related medical issues won't

Q: What if my home is damaged or destroyed by a wildfire?

Morrow: If you are on a trip away from home when a wildfire occurs and your primary residence is made uninhabitable, your plan may provide trip interruption coverage which may help to defray the cost of returning home and provide reimbursement for unused pre-paid, non-refundable trip costs.

If you cannot travel because you need to tend to damage done to your primary home, you may be eligible for reimbursement due to cancellation.

Q: What if I cancel my trip out of fear the wildfires might impact my plans?

Morrow: Standard travel insurance doesn't cover cancellations due to fear unless you have Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) coverage. CFAR allows you to cancel for any reason, including concerns about wildfires, but eligibility and reimbursement depend on specific conditions.

Understanding Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) Coverage

CFAR coverage offers travelers flexibility, allowing cancellations for non-covered reasons like fear or uncertainty about wildfires. To qualify, travelers must:



Purchase a policy within a specific time frame after the initial trip payment.

Insure the total, prepaid, nonrefundable amount for Cancel their trip at least 48 hours before departure. *

If all requirements are met, CFAR can reimburse up to 50%-75% of prepaid, non-refundable trip costs.

Suzanne Morrow, InsureMyTrip CEO:

"As Californians face the dual challenges of wildfires at home and uncertainties surrounding their travel plans, InsureMyTrip remains committed to helping policyholders navigate their coverage options and protect their investments."

*There are additional eligibility requirements for this coverage option, so be sure to review the policy carefully to understand coverage before purchasing.

