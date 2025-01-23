Bulksource Announces Tom Hill As Chairman And Investor, Solidifying Leadership In Industry Transformation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Gregory Dangler, founder and CEO of BulkSource, shared his thoughts on Hill's addition:

"Tom has an unparalleled ability to build and scale companies in this industry. His insights and experience will be game-changing for BulkSource as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible. Having him on board will accelerate our efforts to bring transformative solutions to the and help us execute at a level that matches the scale of our ambitions."

Tom Hill expressed his excitement about joining BulkSource and its innovative mission:

"The aggregate and construction materials industries deserve the kind of transformation BulkSource has pioneered. Their platform is revolutionizing enterprise solutions and commercial execution, setting a new standard for efficiency and scalability. I am honored to be part of what will undoubtedly be the next major high-growth story in the sector."

Hill's involvement marks a new era for BulkSource as the company accelerates its growth and innovation. By harnessing cutting-edge technology, BulkSource continues to empower operators with a platform that simplifies operations, enhances outcomes, and delivers tangible value across material sales, site operations, financial management, and data integration.

About BulkSource

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, BulkSource is an operator-driven supply chain platform revolutionizing the aggregate, asphalt, and concrete sectors. BulkSource's technology empowers clients with streamlined solutions that drive efficiency, scalability, and innovation, requiring minimal IT investment.

For more information about BulkSource and its mission to redefine the materials industry, visit .

