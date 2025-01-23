Target Test Prep Launches GMAT Ondemand: The Most Comprehensive Video Course To Help Students Achieve A 99Th Percentile Score

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new course is designed to accommodate students' diverse styles and schedules

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Target Test Prep (TTP), a leader in innovative test preparation solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest offering: the Target Test Prep GMAT OnDemand course . Designed to cater to diverse learning styles and empower test-takers to master the GMAT anytime, anywhere, this innovative course combines Target Test Prep's award-winning self-study program with over 2,000 engaging lessons.

With around 85% of students agreeing that video technology improves their learning, the launch comes at an opportune time for business school applicants. Backed by Target Test Prep's track record of helping students gain admission to top business schools like Harvard and Stanford, the GMAT OnDemand course is designed to help test-takers achieve a 99th percentile score.

“All you have to do is put in the time and effort, and OnDemand will give you the tools to make your dream score a reality,” says Scott Woodbury-Stewart, Founder and CEO of Target Test Prep.“We want this course to meet the needs of the many students who have requested a video-based content, by offering the most in-depth and up-to-date GMAT curriculum available in a format that suits different learning styles and fits into busy lives.”

Woodbury-Stewart has logged more than 30,000 hours of standardized test teaching over his career and brought that vast experience to bear in creating the new course. His background as a high school math and physics teacher was also crucial to developing this collection of comprehensive and accessible video lessons for students of all learning levels.

The Target Test Prep GMAT OnDemand course offers students a private classroom experience with several key advantages over traditional courses. The course includes 400 hours of video lessons designed for visual learners, enabling students to digest, apply, and master complex concepts at their own pace. Students can also revisit lessons as often as needed, ensuring a deep understanding of the material on test day.

In addition, the course features weekly office hours with Target Test Prep instructors for live Q&As and personalized strategies, an AI-powered suite of tools to enhance study efficiency, and all the resources, content, and features from the acclaimed Target Test Prep self-study course.

Target Test Prep GMAT OnDemand is perfect for students who enjoy the depth and interactivity of private tutoring or live classes but need the flexibility of pre-recorded videos. With GMAT OnDemand, students learn directly from the foremost experts in GMAT prep on their own schedule and in the way that works best for them.

For more information on the Target Test Prep GMAT OnDemand course or to sign up, visit .

About Target Test Prep

Target Test Prep is a premier provider of online test preparation solutions, empowering students to achieve their highest potential scores with comprehensive, effective study tools and resources. Known for its proven approach that blends technology with personalized strategies, Target Test Prep serves students preparing for the GMAT, GRE, EA, or SAT tests, helping them succeed and access the opportunities they deserve.

Contact info: Caroline Hansen [...]