Integerhealth Granted Patent On Wellness Program ROI Calculator

- Dr. Jack McCallum, CEO of IntegerHealthFORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted IntegerHealth Technologies Patent No. 12,191,022 B2, entitled“Wellness Program Navigation Engine.” This calculates the true ROI on a wellness program.IntegerHealth's newly patented Wellness Program ROI Calculator transforms how employers measure the success of their wellness initiatives. Built on IntegerHealth's pioneering ability to quantify healthcare outcomes, this innovative tool distills program results into actionable dollar values, offering employers unparalleled insights into their investments.“With the Wellness Program ROI Calculator, employers will now know if their wellness programs are working, and if not, what to do about it,” said Dr. Jack McCallum, CEO of IntegerHealth.Every employer invests in wellness programs, but most are left in the dark when it comes to their actual return on investment. While vendors often provide qualitative metrics--like steps taken in a walking program or improved A1c scores in a diabetes initiative--these proxies fall short of answering the ultimate question: Are these programs improving employee health and driving down costs?Quantifying Wellness Program ResultsIntegerHealth's Wellness Program ROI Calculator directly addresses this gap. It starts by focusing on what truly matters:.Healthier Employees: The tool evaluates whether employees participating in a wellness program experienced measurable improvements in health outcomes..Reduced Costs: It calculates the impact on medical and pharmacy claims, providing a clear picture of healthcare savings..Fewer Absences: The platform tracks reductions in work absences related to health issues, tying these changes to the program's effectiveness.Using these data points, the Wellness Program ROI Calculator delivers an accurate calculation of each program's true return on investment.Going Beyond Measurement: Insights and OptimizationThe platform's algorithms don't just measure results--they provide actionable insights to maximize program effectiveness. Now, employers can identify participants enrolled in a program who are not actively engaged, detect employees who would benefit from enrolling in existing programs, and highlight gaps in current wellness offerings to recommend new initiatives that could improve outcomes.A Proven Leader in Healthcare AnalyticsThis marks the third patent granted to IntegerHealth in just over a year, reflecting the company's leadership in healthcare analytics innovation. IntegerHealth continues to empower employers to make informed decisions that drive value and improve employee health by translating complex healthcare data into simple, actionable outcome metrics.With five additional patents pending, IntegerHealth is shaping the future of healthcare outcome measurement--making it possible for organizations to confidently invest in programs that deliver real, measurable results.Learn MoreTo explore this patented technology further, watch our Wellness Programs YouTube Video or visit our website at .About IntegerHealthIntegerHealth Technologies is a trailblazer in healthcare analytics, delivering solutions that quantify outcomes for insurers, health systems and employers. By placing a dollar value on each healthcare outcome, IntegerHealth's actionable insights improve care quality while driving down the costs of health plans, wellness programs and workers' compensation.

