Announcing the honorees of the 2025 St. Louis Titan 100 - The area's top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry
These leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the St. Louis business community.”
- Jaime Zawmon, President Titan CEO
ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2025 St. Louis Titan 100 . The Titan 100 program recognizes St. Louis's Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2025 St. Louis Titan 100 and their companies employ over 42,148 individuals and generate over $77 billion in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on April 24th, 2025, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in St. Louis. These leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the St. Louis business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
This year's Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of the St. Louis business landscape. Representing construction, financial services, hospital & health care, information technology & services, marketing & advertising, and non-profit sectors, among others.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on April 24th, 2025, will be held at The Factory. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the St. Louis business community.
“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the St. Louis community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in St. Louis and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Adam Herman Partner at Wipfli.
In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO and Wipfli will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only ten Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration. Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee.
The Titan 100 Hall of Fame is a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community.
The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted in bold and with an asterisk (*).
Kelvin Adams
St. Louis Community Foundation
Nick Akers
Inzo Technologies
Paul Alexander
Executive Wood Products, Inc.
Josh Allen
Companion Baking
Tosha Anderson
The Charity CFO
Mitchell Baden
Royal Banks of Missouri
Simon Bailey
T-Kartor
Gary Baker
Undivided Wealth Management
Jennifer Bardot
G.R.I.T.
Lynda Baris
Marsh McLennan Agency
Lori Becker
Starkloff Disability Institute
Shashi Bhushan
Yash Technologies
Chris Blackerby
Incisive Consultants
Dean Boeschen
Husch Blackwell
Patricia Bosman
The Haven of Grace
Keith Bowles
Moneta
George Brill
Talisen Technologies, Inc.
Phillip Brown
Trophy Properties and Auction
Chuck Brueggemann
Archford Capital Strategies
Brad Burns
Burns Holding Corp
Farica Chang
Anderson Technologies
Stefan Chkautovich
Southern Bank
Andrew Cohen
Moosylvania
Lori Coulter
Summersalt, Inc.
Ken Cox
River City Internet Group
Crystal Allen Dallas
Excel Business Concepts
Steven Davis
Jim's Formal Wear
Lauren Desantis-Then
Polsinelli
Steve Donahue*
Horner & Shifrin, Inc.
Shaun Duvall
duvari
Tad Edwards
Benjamin F. Edwards
Marcus Ellis
Inspired LLC, INC
Karen Englert
Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Charles County
Lathon Ferguson
ALSAC/St. Jude
Latosha Fowlkes
The Core Collective at Saint Vincent
Matt Frauenhoffer
Notion (B2B Creative Agency)
Carmen Fronczak*
Friendship Village Senior Services
Jerry Gennaria
TOKY
Amy Gilbertson
Trivers
Leslie Gill
Rung for Women
Mark Goldenberg
Goldenberg, Heller & Antognoli, P.C.
Todd Goodrich
PARIC
Danette Greer
Four Momentum
Michael Gross
Gross Mechanical, Inc.
Lusnail Haberberger
LUZCO Technologies LLC
Stephanie Hampton-Boeglin
Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas
Scott Harding
SCI Engineering, Inc.
James Hawkins*
Golden Oak Lending
Tim Hebel
Beanstalk Web Solutions
Carolyn Hentschell
Dr. Brown's Company
Ed Herman
Brown and Crouppen
Lauren Herring
IMPACT Group
Stacy Gee Hollins
Harris-Stowe State University
Patricia Holmes
Independence Center
Cabanne Howard
Kaleidoscope Management Group
Sarah Javier
Animal Protective Association of Missouri (APA)
Mandy Kayser
Utilitra
Taliya King
Accenture
Meredith Knopp*
St. Louis Area Foodbank
David Kocs
TDK Technologies
Melissa Lackey*
Standing Partnership, a Dix & Eaton Operating Group
Zachary Lewis
University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy
Juan Lozano
Advanced Renewable Concepts, LLC
Michael Mangiore
S. M. Wilson & Co.
Jim Manning
Three Doors
Mike Marchal
Holland Construction Services
Adam Marles *
Lutheran Senior Services
John Meilink
1905 New Media
Heidi Miller
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
Robert Minkler
Anders
Jay Murchison*
Concero
Courtney Nieves
Garden View Care Centers
Rita Numerof, PHD
Numerof & Associates
Liz O'Keefe
Technical Productions, Inc.
Susan Orr
UHY
Jose Ponce
EXP Realty
Sekhar Prabhakar*
CEdge Inc
Lisa Reed
Reed Burkett Lighting Design
Jim Roche
WarrCloud, Inc.
Shuntae Shields Ryan
United Way of Greater St. Louis
Indigo Sams
Center of Creative Arts St. Louis (COCA)
Katie Schenck
Ballyhoo Workshop
Matt Schrimpf
Piasa Enterprises, Inc.
Scott Seaborn
GadellNet Consulting Services
Ronak Sheth
Pricefx
Jim Silvernail*
Kirkwood Fire Department (MO)
Steven Snodsmith
PLM Companies, Inc
Adam Stevener
Titan Carpentry, LLC
Steven Stone
ArchKey Solutions
Lisa Stump
Lashly & Baer, P.C.
Sunitha Thanjanvuru
CEdge
Corey Then
Circle
Tom Ulsas
Command Holdings
Jane Vancil
IncentiLock LLC
Day Veerlapati
S2Tech
Amy Wheeler
Sunnyhill, Inc.
Justin Woodard
Woodard Cleaning & Restoration
Michael Yates
Truck Centers, Inc.
Angela Zeng
Fulfill Food & Beverages Karviva
Kristen Ziegler*
The Bank of Missouri
Kate Koehnecke
Titan 100
