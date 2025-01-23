Natural Food Flavours Market To Grow At A 7.53% CAGR Reaching US$11.6 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Natural Food Flavours Market

The natural food flavours is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.53%, reaching a market size of US$11.594 billion in 2030 from US$8.065 billion in 2025.

- KSINEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the natural food flavours market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.53% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$11.594 billion by 2030.The natural food flavours market is driven by changing consumer preferences, growing wellness trends contributing to the natural food flavours market growth, growing demand for clean, labeled products , and rising demand from the bakery industry.In November 2024, one of the world's major flavor manufacturers, T. Hasegawa USA Inc. introduced Cocoa Powder Replacer, an alkalized, low-fat cocoa flavor that provides a substitute for traditional cacao-based powder. Orange Juice Replacer for an all-natural product that enhances the flavor profile of oranges. Both of these innovations enable food and beverage manufacturers to reduce the quantity of raw materials needed in a formula. Earlier in 2024, the cost of raw cocoa powder surged to a historic high of nearly $10,000 per metric ton, as a result of global supply shortages.Further, BASF Aroma Ingredients expanded its Isobionics portfolio with new natural flavours. Isobionics, a BASF Aroma Ingredients brand, launched a new natural product on the flavor market. Isobionics Natural beta-Caryophyllene 80 is the latest addition to the Isobionics portfolio. Biotech plays a significant role in developing future ingredients to deliver particular flavor profiles for consumer preferences.Besides, in April 2024, Glanbia plc announced that it agreed with the shareholders of Aroma Holding Company, LLC and the owners of Flavor Producers LLC to acquire the business for a $300 million plus deferred consideration. This would give the company new capabilities in the growing natural and organic flavors market which are aligned with long-term consumer trends.Moreover, one of the emerging trends in the food flavors market is the growing presence of brown sugar. In December 2024, brown sugar was declared Flavor of the Year is just one of many findings in the 2025 Food and Beverage Flavor Trends Report, by California-based flavor manufacturer T. Hasegawa USA.Geography and Market Segmentation:Access sample report or view details:By source, the natural food flavours market is segmented into two major categories, animal and plant. The animal food flavours are sourced from meat products and dairy items. The plant-based food flavors come from fruits, vegetables, herbs, and spices. With the growing demand for vegan products, the need for plant-based food flavors is boosting.By application, the natural food flavours market is segmented into dairy, beverages, bakery and confectionery, and others. The growing dairy sector in many developing countries will increase the demand for natural food flavours in the dairy sector. Followed by, propelling the bakery and confectionery sector worldwide.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region will witness the staggering growth of the natural food flavours market. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India's domestic food market is projected to grow by over 47% between 2022 and 2027, reaching US$ 1,274 billion. The growing food market will boost the food products for consumption which include natural food flavors in food processing.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the natural food flavours market that have been covered are Givaudan S.A., Associated British Foods plc, ADM, DSM Firmenich SA, Kerry Inc., Symrise, Sensient Technologies Corporation, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Takasago International Corporation, Apple Flavor & Fragrance Group Co., Ltd., Robertet Group, T.Hasegawa Inc., MANE, Keva Flavours, and Fab Flavours among others.The report segments the natural food flavours market as follows:.By SourceoAnimaloPlant.By ApplicationoDairyoBeveragesoBakery and ConfectioneryoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoSouth KoreaoAustraliaoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Givaudan S.A..Associated British Foods plc.ADM.DSM Firmenich SA.Kerry Inc..Symrise.Sensient Technologies Corporation.International Flavors & Fragrances Inc..Takasago International Corporation.Apple Flavor & Fragrance Group Co., Ltd..Robertet GroupT Inc..MANE.Keva Flavours.Fab FlavoursReasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.Explore More Reports:.Banana Powder Market:.Food Flavors Market:.Natural Vitamin E Market:What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 