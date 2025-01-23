APOLLO Is Now HORICAL: India's First CFS Rebrand Launch

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India In the bustling world of logistics, where every second counts and every mile matters, HORICAL stands as a beacon of innovation and reliability. Derived from the words Horizontal and & Vertical, HORICAL embodies the essence of comprehensive integration and coverage. Operational efficiency is no longer sufficient in today's dynamic logistics landscape. It demands sharp expertise, unmatched agility, and the ability to adapt swiftly. To meet these challenges and position itself as a top contender, APOLLO CFS has rebranded as HORICAL. This new identity symbolizes a seamless integration of logistics, bridging connections horizontally and vertically across the industry.

HORICAL | AWCL | Birth Marque | AWCL is now HORICAL

HORICAL aims to deliver smoother, more efficient services that span the entire supply chain, from transportation to warehousing and beyond. With a customer-centric focus, HORICALians are dedicated to providing door-to-door services, ensuring a reliable experience for every client.

Since its inception in 2018, AWCL has excelled in providing top-tier container freight station services, ensuring the smooth movement of containerized cargo from port to destination. With state-of-the-art technology and robust infrastructure, APOLLO CFS has consistently met international standards, establishing itself as a trusted name in container freight logistics. Strategically located in Kattupalli, near major ports, HORICAL's AWCL CFS boasts the only container freight station in the area, featuring cutting-edge equipment and a team of seasoned professionals. The facility spans over 10 acres and includes a paved container yard capable of handling over 4,500 TEUs monthly, with plans to increase capacity to 7,000 TEUs soon. It also has a 60,000 sq. ft. covered warehouse area for export cargo and a fully Wi-Fi- enabled computer network integrated with EDI - Customs.

HORICAL stands out for its comprehensive services and strong partnerships. The company owns a fleet of trailers, ensuring smooth and timely transport of PNR containers while reducing transit time and costs. With the backing of Customs Brokers and major shipping lines, HORICAL eliminates transit risks and streamlines operations. Partnerships with global logistics giants underline its commitment to excellence.

Acquired by Chennai-based promoters in March 2022, HORICAL has been on an increasing spree of business, aligning with the nation's growth and the growing demand in the logistics sector.

With the guidance of the board of directors, including Mr. Suresh Kumar, Mr. Purushothaman, and Mr. Saravanan, HORICAL focuses on innovative strategies and a fresh perspective. Their collective vision includes enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, aligning with HORICAL's mission to deliver seamless and efficient services. Under the leadership of Managing Director Mr. Saravanan, HORICAL also aims to provide a range of allied services under EMR services, SCS, and unified logistics. By leveraging cutting-edge systems and processes, HORICAL aims to offer unparalleled services, ensuring customers receive comprehensive, unified logistics solutions tailored to their needs. The logistics industry is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in technology and the increasing importance of supply chain resilience.

According to a recent report by The Economist, 55% of executives anticipate significant supply-chain disruptions, highlighting the need for innovative and proactive logistics solutions. Additionally, the integration of AI and digital tools is transforming supply chains, enhancing operational capabilities and creating new job opportunities. These trends position HORICAL to capitalize on the growing demand for efficient and resilient logistics services.

HORICAL provides advanced technology platforms, world-class equipment, and efficient processes, supported by user-friendly IT systems, secure parking zones, and 24/7 safety. The company operates a 6-acre EMR facility near the CFS and another 5-acre facility near Napalayam, offering strategic advantages in cost and transit time reduction. HORICA's commitment to excellence is evident in its vast global network, linking businesses and consumers across continents. The company believes that logistics is about building connections, fostering growth, and driving success together. With state-of-the-art technology and a dedicated team, HORICAL is poised to redefine the future of logistics and push the boundaries of what's possible.

