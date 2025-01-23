MPI Announces 2025 Champion Award Recipients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MPI: Master Painters Institute

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

Program Celebrates Excellence in Coatings Leadership

- Pam NicolettiHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Master Painters Institute (MPI), a subsidiary of the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), has unveiled the recipients of its 2025 MPI Champion Awards, a groundbreaking program that celebrates paint and coatings manufacturers who are leading the industry in innovation, sustainability, education, and commitment.This inaugural class of champions includes manufacturers recognized across four prestigious categories:.Product Performance Champions: Sherwin-Williams, Benjamin Moore and Co., and PPG Pittsburgh Paints.Green Performance Champion: Behr Process Corporation.Coatings Education Champion: Benjamin Moore and Co..Commitment Champion: Harris Paints International, Ltd."The MPI Champion Program is more than an awards initiative-it's a celebration of the vision, integrity, and leadership shaping the future of the coatings industry,” said MPI President Pam Nicoletti.“These champions have set new benchmarks for excellence, and their contributions inspire progress across the entire sector."The MPI Champion Program honors exceptional contributions that advance coatings technology, drive environmental responsibility, and foster industry education. Winners are evaluated based on rigorous criteria, including product performance on MPI's Approved Products List (APL), participation in education initiatives, and commitment to MPI systems and standards.For more information about the MPI Champion Program and the 2025 honorees, visit .ABOUT MPIDedicated to advancing the painting and coatings application industry, the Master Painters Institute (MPI) provides essential resources to paint and coatings manufacturers, specifiers, and contractors. As North America's leading paint performance certification organization, MPI continues to set quality standards and assurances that drive the industry forward.

Jennifer Kramer

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.