Integer Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call For February 20, 2025

Conference call details:



Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Time: 8 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. ET

Domestic dial-in number: (800) 715-9871

International dial-in number: (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 3120125 Webcast Registration: Q4 2024 Integer Holdings Corporation Earnings Call

An audio replay will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (609) 800-9909 and using Conference ID 3120125. The conference call will also be available live or via archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at: investor.integer.net .

About Integer ®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world, serving the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and cardio and vascular markets. As a strategic partner of choice to medical device companies and OEMs, the Company is committed to enhancing the lives of patients worldwide by providing innovative, high-quality products and solutions. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical ® and Lake Region Medical. Additional information is available at .