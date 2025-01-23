White House Spanish-language page breaks another time

(MENAFN) The Spanish-language version of the White House website was taken offline on Tuesday, just a day after Donald Trump's inauguration as US president. Visitors to the site were greeted with a 404 error, and an initial "go home" message, which was later changed to "go to home page." This mirrors a similar incident at the start of Trump’s first term in 2017, when the Spanish page was temporarily removed, with promises of its return. It wasn't until President Joe Biden’s administration took office in 2021 that the page was reinstated.



The website’s shutdown has sparked criticism from Hispanic advocacy groups, highlighting the importance of keeping communication open with a demographic that played a key role in Trump’s election success. The White House responded, assuring that it is working to restore the Spanish-language content. Harrison Fields, the White House principal deputy press secretary, explained that the removal was part of ongoing adjustments to the website, with plans to restore the content soon.



This event coincided with a series of executive orders signed by Trump on his first day back in office, including measures targeting illegal immigration, a major part of his campaign platform. These actions include a national emergency declaration at the US-Mexico border and a crackdown on birthright citizenship.

