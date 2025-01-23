Slovak Premier cautions of new ‘Maidan’

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has accused the country's opposition of planning a "Maidan" scenario, referencing the violent 2014 Ukrainian coup that led to the removal of President Viktor Yanukovich. Speaking alongside Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Bratislava, Fico based his claims on a report from the Slovak Information Service (SIS) intelligence agency. While Fico did not reveal the details of the report, he warned that the opposition was collaborating with foreign actors to prevent the from exercising its authority.



Fico suggested that the opposition aimed to provoke early elections by staging an event, such as a protest crackdown by security forces. The prime minister, who advocates for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict and stronger ties with Russia, also pointed to global shifts, including the change in U.S. leadership with Donald Trump's return to office.



During a parliamentary no-confidence vote, Fico presented the SIS report, but the opposition dismissed it as conspiracy-laden, stating it contained nothing that could not be found online. Fico later warned that he would not allow further no-confidence votes without a parliamentary majority and firmly rejected attempts to oust his government.

