Orban claims Trump’s sweeping commands will ‘transform’ globe

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has voiced strong support for US President Donald Trump’s executive orders signed immediately after his inauguration, claiming they will significantly transform not only the United States but the entire world. Orban, a long-time ally, praised the new president’s actions, saying they mark the beginning of a "new stage" in the fight against what he calls “woke liberal democracy” and urged patriotic forces to rise in opposition to Brussels.



Orban sees Trump’s return to the White House as a shift towards more conservative policies that could lead to tensions between the US and the European Union, particularly in areas such as migration, family, and gender issues. The Hungarian leader believes Trump’s policies will challenge the EU’s liberal leadership and bring about a “new world order.”



Trump’s first-day executive actions included measures on national security, border enforcement, and a focus on traditional values. He also repealed numerous policies from the Biden administration, including those related to racial equity and LGBTQ+ rights, while withdrawing the US from international agreements such as the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization.



The swift actions have drawn mixed global reactions, with some hailing the shift toward peace, security, and national sovereignty, while others criticized the moves as divisive.

