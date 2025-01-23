Ski resort fire murders 76 in Turkey

(MENAFN) A deadly fire at a ski resort hotel in northwestern Turkey has claimed the lives of at least 76 people and left over 50 others injured, some critically. The blaze erupted early Tuesday morning at the Grand Kartal Hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort, located in Bolu province. According to Interior Ali Yerlikaya, the fire started on the restaurant floor around 3:30 a.m. and quickly spread, fueled by timber cladding. Firefighters faced challenges in containing the fire due to strong winds and the hotel's location near a cliff.



The hotel, which was fully booked with 238 guests, many of whom were families on a school holiday, was engulfed in thick black smoke within minutes. Witnesses reported frantic escapes, with some guests jumping from windows or using bed sheets to flee, causing additional injuries. At least two people died from jumping.



Investigations are underway, with six prosecutors assigned to determine if there were safety violations or failures in the hotel's fire prevention systems. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to ensure accountability for the incident.

MENAFN23012025000045015687ID1109121732