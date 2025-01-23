Trump rebrands American landmarks

(MENAFN) US President Donald has signed an executive order renaming two major US landmarks to honor the nation's history and heritage. The order, titled "Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness," aims to promote national pride through the renaming of Mount Denali and the Gulf of Mexico. These changes were announced during Trump's inaugural speech.



The mountain in Alaska, previously renamed Mount Denali in 2015 by President Obama, will revert to its former name, Mount McKinley, in honor of the 25th President William McKinley. McKinley led the US to victory in the Spanish-American War, expanding American territory. Despite never visiting Alaska, McKinley’s name was associated with the mountain from 1917 to 2015.



Additionally, the Gulf of Mexico will now officially be called the “Gulf of America.” The executive order emphasizes the Gulf’s vital role in the US economy, noting its natural resources and wildlife as integral assets of the nation.



Trump’s initiative ties into his broader vision of restoring American pride, with the renaming moves reflecting his slogan “Make America Great Again.” This order is part of a series of executive actions, including measures on free speech, transgender rights, and foreign aid.

