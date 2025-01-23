Kuwait Amb. To Portugal Praises Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Portugal Hamad Al-Hazeem praised on Thursday the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields, stressing the desire of the two leaderships to strengthen these relations.

This came in a statement by Ambassador Al-Hazeem to KUNA after participating in the reception held by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa for accredited ambassadors on the occasion of the beginning of the new year in the capital, Lisbon.

Ambassador Al-Hazeem conveyed to the Portuguese President the greetings of the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya.

Ambassador Al-Hazeem praised the distinguished level of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, pointing to the great growth witnessed last year on the economic and commercial levels.

For his part, President De Sousa conveyed his best regards to Kuwait's leadership, government, and people, wishing Kuwait further progress and prosperity.

De Sousa highlighted the importance of Kuwaiti investments and their role in Portugal, expressing his country's aspiration to develop and advance bilateral relations, increase trade exchange, and enhance the level of economic partnership.

In July 2023, Kuwait hosted the first round of Kuwaiti-Portuguese political consultations to strengthen relations between the two countries in all fields.

This year, Kuwait and Portugal celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries. (end)

