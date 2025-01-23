Multilingual Charter School Fair To Connect Oakland Families With Educational Options

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether your first language is English, Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, Mam, or Arabic, you'll find information about public school options in Oakland at a free charter school choice fair on Saturday, February 1. Join more than 500 community members in exploring Oakland, California's charter public school options and enjoying family fun.

Hosted by Oakland Enrolls, the fair will take place from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Oakland Unity High School. Parents will have the opportunity to learn about Oakland's diverse charter school options and receive hands-on assistance with enrollment applications from trained volunteers. Interpreters will be available throughout the event to ensure all families can access information in their preferred language.

While parents explore educational options and complete applications, families can enjoy various activities including a balloon artist, face painting, photo opportunities, and complimentary refreshments. The fair is designed to be both informative and welcoming for the whole community.

"We believe every child deserves access to a school that meets their unique needs," said Lisa Gibes de Gac, Executive Director of Oakland Enrolls. "This fair is about breaking down barriers-whether linguistic or logistical-so families can make informed decisions about their children's education in a supportive and accessible environment."

Oakland Enrolls is a non-profit organization committed to helping Oakland families choose the best Oakland public schools for their children by making the process of selecting and enrolling in a public school easy, efficient, and equitable.

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week 2025, which will feature thousands of events nationwide celebrating educational opportunity. Oakland's charter schools represent about one-third of the city's public school options, offering diverse educational approaches to meet varied student needs.

Location Details: Oakland Unity High School is located at 6038 Brann St, Oakland, CA 94605.

Families can learn more and RSVP for this free event at OaklandEnrollsSchoolFair or schoolchoiceweek/events/2025-oakland-feria-de-escuelas-charter/ to access the information in Spanish.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

