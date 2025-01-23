Shooting Of Actor Kavin’S Next Film Wrapped Up

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 23 (IANS) Shooting for the next of Kavin, who was last seen in 'Bloody Beggar', has now been wrapped up, its makers have now announced.

The yet-to-be-titled film, which is being directed by well known dance choreographer Satish, has Preeti Asrani, the who played the lead in director Manthira Moorthy's critically acclaimed film, playing the female lead in this film too.

Produced by Raahul for Romeo Pictures, the film has by independent Jen Martin. Raahul officially announced that the film had been wrapped by putting out a post on social media.

He wrote,“Cut... the cake because it's a wrap for #Kavin's next & #RomeoPictures4. Releasing in theatres this March! What a fun ride it has been working with the super talented @kavin_m_0431@dancersatz & @dop_harish

Waiting for everyone to see the magic you both have created Special thanks to dear @jenmartinmusic @peterheinoffl

sir, Thank you for giving us extraordinary stunts. Thank you Art director #MohanMahendiran sir for your constant support.@preethiasrani_@editorrcpranav @teamaimpr

@thetabsofficial.”

The film has stunts by Peter Hein and cinematography by Harish. Mohan Mahendiran has taken care of the art direction department and Pranav is in charge of editing.

Sources close to the unit say that now that the shooting of the film has been wrapped up, post production work has already begun and is proceeding at a brisk pace.

Sources also say that the makers are looking at releasing the film in March this year and that the title of the film will be disclosed some time in February.

For Kavin, a lot will be riding on this film as his previous film director Sivabalan Muthukumar's 'Bloody Beggar', did not fare all that well at the box office. 'Bloody Beggar' was produced by Kavin's close friend director Nelson Dilipkumar under his production company Filament Pictures.