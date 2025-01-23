Argan Restaurant Awarded Michelin Bib Gourmand 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Argan, the acclaimed authentic Moroccan restaurant nestled within the portfolio of Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels, has been honoured with the prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand Award.

This distinguished accolade is granted to dining Restaurants that excel in delivering high quality and great value cooking, as featured at the first-ever edition of the Michelin Guide Doha 2025.

The selection celebrated Doha's dining scene and included a total of 33 restaurants, two of which received their Michelin star distinction and four of which receive Bib Gourmands. The culinary team from Argan captivated attendees at the Michelin event. Showcasing their culinary mastery, they presented five exclusive signature creations, each meticulously crafted to delight the discerning palates of the event's guests.

Marwen Bouhajja, Cluster Hotel Manager At Souq Waqif Boutique Hotels expressed his gratitude, saying,“Receiving the Michelin Bib Gourmand 2025 award is a tremendous honour. This achievement marks an exciting milestone in our culinary journey and highlights our creativity, dedication, and passion for delivering unforgettable Moroccan flavours.”

Nestled within the vibrant Souq Waqif at Al Jasra Boutique Hotel, Argan invited guests and travellers to indulge in Chef Mohamed Echarouti's exceptional culinary creations. From a diverse selection of tagines to traditional couscous and authentic sweets, visitors can immerse themselves in a gastronomic journey that captures the true essence of Moroccan cuisine. Argan is open daily from 12:30pm to 11pm.