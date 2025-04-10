403
Trump issues threat to Iran with army force
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has warned that he is prepared to take military action if negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program fail. Trump confirmed that talks will take place in Oman on Saturday, initiated by the US, to address concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions. While Trump views the talks as the beginning of a process, Iran has expressed skepticism, insisting on indirect talks due to a lack of trust in the US.
Trump stated that he has a specific deadline in mind for reaching an agreement and made it clear that if the negotiations are unsuccessful, military force could be considered. He emphasized, “Absolutely... With Iran, yeah, if it requires military, we’re going to have military... Israel will obviously be very much involved in that – they’ll be the leader of that.”
During his first term, Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and has since imposed sanctions on the country, accusing Tehran of pursuing nuclear weapons. In March, he sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, offering renewed negotiations and warning of severe consequences if Iran rejects the proposal.
Iran maintains its nuclear program is peaceful and has expressed readiness for indirect talks, but underlined the need for clear guarantees due to its mistrust of the US. Iran has also placed its military on high alert, signaling that it is prepared to respond to any potential aggression.
