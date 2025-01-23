Suka'ar Seals Mesaieed Cup As Sanna Steals Limelight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Alberto Sanna steered Suka'ar to a commanding three-length victory in the feature race, clinching the Mesaieed Cup and completing his quadruple at Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

Under the watchful ride of the Italian jockey, the Sabhea Awad Ibrahim-owned and Ibrahim Khaled Elahmed-trained nine-year-old surged from the outside in the straight to claim the 1300m Local Purebred Arabian Handicap title.

The connections of Suka'ar celebrate their win.

Sanna also secured victory in the penultimate race, guiding Rudy Andre Nerbonne-trained Asma Al Shahania to the Purebred Arabian Handicap 65-85 (Class 4) crown.

Earlier, he celebrated a quick double, riding Jassim Ghazali-trained El Ghazi to victory in the Purebred Arabian Handicap 55-75 (Class 5), before partnering Nerbonne-trained Messera Al Shahania to success in the Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Class 6).

Trainer Ghazali bagged his second win of the day when Malik, ridden by Youssef Lachhab, emerged fastest in the Local Thoroughbred Handicap 40-60 (Class 4).

The Thoroughbred Novice Plate (Fillies and Mares) went to Khalifa Hamed Nasser Al Sawai-trained Kaliysta, who secured a neck win under Ebrahim Nader.

Tomas Lukasek opened the day with a dominant ride on Skip James, securing a three-and-a-quarter length victory in the Thoroughbred Handicap 45-65 (Class 6).

8th Al Uqda Race Meeting - Mesaieed Cup

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Mesaieed Cup - Local Purebred Arabian Handicap 75-95 (Class 3) Suka'ar, Ibrahim Khaled Elahmed, Alberto Sanna

Purebred Arabian Handicap 65-85 (Class 4)

Asma Al Shahania, Rudy Andre Nerbonne, Alberto Sanna

Local Thoroughbred Handicap 40-60 (Class 4)

Malik, Jassim Ghazali, Youssef Lachhab

Thoroughbred Novice Plate (Fillies and Mares) (Class 5)

Kaliysta, Khalifa Hamed Nasser

Al Sawai, Ebrahim Nader

Purebred Arabian Handicap 55-75 (Class 5)

El Ghazi, Jassim Ghazali, Alberto Sanna

Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Class 6)

Messera Al Shahania, Rudy Andre Nerbonne, Alberto Sanna

Thoroughbred Handicap 45-65 (Class 6)

Skip James, Ibrahim Saeed

Al Malki, Tomas Lukasek