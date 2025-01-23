Inaugural World Data Symposium To Take Place In Dublin, Ireland

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 23 January 2025 (Geneva) –The International Air Association (IATA) will launch the inaugural IATA World Data Symposium (WDS) in Dublin, Ireland on 26-27 February.

Hosted by Aer Lingus and held under the theme of“Digital skies, unleashing the power of Data in Aviation,” the event will gather experts to discuss topics around data, technology, and cybersecurity. Within these dedicated tracks, the symposium will explore the role of leaders in benefitting from cutting-edge data analytics and insights to support decision making; and the impact on of the powerful capabilities that AI is enabling.

“By convening aviation's leading experts to explore the impact and potential of data, technology, and cybersecurity in aviation, the IATA World Data Symposium is establishing itself as the must-attend event. With WDS, we are creating a vital opportunity to take stock of how digitalization is driving change across every element of the airline industry. And by sharing our collective experiences, we will all be stronger,” said Kim Macaulay, IATA's Chief Information and Data Officer.

“Data and technology are revolutionising how we operate in many aspects of our lives, and the aviation industry is no different. The pace and scale of change enabled by digital over the last five years has surpassed anything from the previous 20 years. We are able to better understand our customers, optimise our processes, and use data to drive better decisions in real time. Yet what we have seen to date is only the tip of the iceberg. The applications of emerging technologies like AI, machine learning and robotics are still at an early stage and will continue to drive real changes in the aviation industry,” said Lynne Embleton, CEO, Aer Lingus.

Embleton and Macaulay will be present to address the conference in a speaker lineup that also includes:



Willie Walsh, Director General, IATA

Shawn Henry, President CISO, CrowdStrike

Habib Turki, Chief Development Officer, Fdration Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA)

Lauri Reishus, President & Chief Executive Officer, ARC

Thibaut Meyer, Director Office of the CISO, Google Cloud

Abby Daniell, Director, Worldwide Public Sector Industry Sales, Amazon Web Services Marie Owens Thomsen, Senior Vice President Sustainability and Chief Economist, IATA