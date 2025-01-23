"Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College to Host the International Entrepreneurship Research Conference (IERC 2025) in Jeddah"

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) KAEC, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – January 22, 2025: Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC) is set to host the highly anticipated 1st International Entrepreneurship Research Conference (IERC 2025) from January 21 to 23, 2025, at its campus in King Abdullah Economic City. Under the theme "The Future of Entrepreneurship, Family Business & Education Research: New Trends & Innovative Practices," the conference will unite global thought leaders to explore innovative trends shaping entrepreneurship.

IERC 2025 will feature over 26 parallel sessions and six panel discussions, with more than 150 paper presentations selected from 339 submissions. The event will engage 306 authors from 42 countries, highlighting MBSC’s role in fostering global research collaboration. Emphasizing the significance of the event, Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Dean of MBSC, stated, "IERC 2025 embodies our mission to inspire innovation and cultivate leadership for sustainable growth in alignment with Vision 2030. This conference is a testament to MBSC's dedication to bridging the gap between academia and industry to drive meaningful impact."

Prominent keynote speakers include, Mr. Saud Khalid AlSabhan, Vice Governor of Monsha’at, and Mr. Fuad Shapra, Chair of the Middle East Investment Committee and Board Member at KPMG Middle East. Their participation underscores the event's significance in advancing entrepreneurial innovation in Saudi Arabia and the region.

The conference will delve into topics such as entrepreneurial ecosystems, family business, women entrepreneurship, digital transformation, sustainability, climate resilience, healthcare transformation and innovation. Professor of Entrepreneurship Dr. Adnan Maalaoui remarked, "IERC 2025 offers a vibrant platform for entrepreneurs and policymakers to collaborate and transform research into actionable solutions, reinforcing MBSC’s leadership in entrepreneurship education."

As part of expanding the success of the conference, the college plans to enhance its global impact by hosting the second edition, IERC 2026, in Alexandria, Egypt, and the third edition, IERC 2027, in Fez, Morocco. The conference will also return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2028 and every three years thereafter, reflecting the college’s ongoing commitment to fostering entrepreneurial innovation in the MENA region and reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a leading hub for entrepreneurship.



Saud Khalid AlSabhan, Vice Governor of Monsha’at, stated, "MBSC’s hosting of IERC 2025 highlights its commitment to driving innovation and collaboration between academia and industry. This conference plays a crucial role in empowering Saudi Arabia's entrepreneurial ecosystem and advancing Vision 2030."

Empowering Saudi Arabia’s Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

The hosting of IERC 2025 underscores MBSC’s strategic commitment to nurturing research excellence and supporting Saudi Arabia's entrepreneurial ecosystem. By fostering academic-industry partnerships and driving impactful research, MBSC continues to play a pivotal role in advancing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives. This conference reaffirms MBSC’s position as a catalyst for transformative leadership, empowering individuals and organizations through innovative research and education focused on entrepreneurship, family business, and sustainable growth.

