(MENAFN- PRCO) Dubai, UAE — One&Only One Za’abeel, synonymous with modern luxury and architectural innovation, will soon unveil Amassi, the region's first haute couture-inspired Ramadan tent. Named after the Arabic word meaning “the time from afternoon to sunset or midnight,” Amassi is set to be a one-of-a-kind creation that celebrates tradition through a contemporary lens, seamlessly blending haute couture, Moroccan heritage, and the cosmopolitan spirit of Dubai.

This groundbreaking collaboration between Moroccan-French designer Selma Benomar and One&Only One Za’abeel will marry the savoir-faire of her celebrated eponymous brand with the resort’s refined elegance. The result is expected to be a Ramadan tent like no other—an immersive celebration of craftsmanship, culture, and connection.

“When designing Amassi, I envisioned it as an extension of my brand—a space where Moroccan heritage and modernity coexist beautifully,” says Selma Benomar. “Working with One&Only One Za’abeel has allowed me to create something extraordinary, where haute couture techniques celebrate the hotel's artistic spirit and visionary design. I want every guest to feel as though they are being welcomed into a luxurious home steeped in warmth and hospitality.”

Located in the heart of Dubai, One&Only One Za’abeel is a beacon of modern luxury and innovation. With its stunning architecture and iconic design, the resort will provide the perfect setting for hosting the season’s most unique Ramadan tent, setting a new standard for luxury hospitality.

The tent’s design will be rooted in Moroccan artistry, with an emphasis on intricate embroidery, rich textures, and luxurious materials—all hallmarks of the House of Selma Benomar. Guests are set to be greeted by majestic arches dressed with subtly shimmering fabrics. Elegant olive trees and cascading chandeliers will emphasize the serene ambiance. The tent’s embroidered walls and custom cushions, handcrafted by Moroccan artisans, will be a testament to the meticulous craftsmanship that defines Benomar’s couture creations.

Bringing the spirit of haute couture into interior design, Amassi will reimagine traditional elements with a modern feel. The furniture will feature sumptuous fabrics such as velvet and raw silk paired with sleek marble and wood finishes. The color palette—anchored in trending tones like mocha and terracotta—will evoke the timeless elegance of Moroccan architecture, seamlessly integrated with the artistic sophistication and modern design of One&Only One Za’abeel.

“I believe that when fashion, architecture, and art come together, they create something truly unforgettable,” says Benomar. “This tent is not just a dining space; it will be a sensory experience that celebrates the spirit of Ramadan and the shared values of connection and beauty.”

Complementing the tent’s visual splendor will be a specially curated Ramadan culinary experience that captures the collaboration's essence, featuring eight live cooking stations and the popular signature dish: the traditional ouzi. “This project reflects the harmonious blend of creativity and tradition that defines One&Only One Za’abeel,” says Thomas Peruzzo, the resort’s Cluster General Manager. “The specially crafted Ramadan menu is going to elevate this vision, offering guests an unforgettable dining experience that perfectly complements the tent’s unique design.”

Adding to the tent’s allure, live oriental music performed by talented musicians is poised to bring the ambiance to life, with a magical and vibrant atmosphere every evening. Every detail—from the custom-made scent of the interiors to the tactile richness of the fabrics—will be meticulously curated to transport guests on a journey of the senses.

The One&Only One Za’abeel Ramadan Tent is bound to represent a bold step forward in redefining traditional hospitality. By merging the worlds of fashion, interior design, and gastronomy, Selma Benomar and One&Only One Za’abeel will set a new benchmark for Ramadan gatherings in Dubai.





