Bitcoin Price Targets $150,000-$170,000 As Wave Formation Takes Shape - Find Out More

(MENAFN- Breaking) The latest analysis suggests that 's price is poised for a significant rally, potentially reaching as high as $170,000. Renowned analyst Gert van Lagen has outlined the possible path for this bullish surge.

Anticipated Price Surge to Reach $170,000

According to Gert van Lagen, the Bitcoin price is on track to surge to $170,000 following a wave formation. With the confirmation of blow-off wave 5 within the $150,000 to $180,000 range, Bitcoin recently hit a new all-time high (ATH) of $109,000. The forecast suggests that Bitcoin is now eyeing a target between $150,000 and $170,000.

Once Bitcoin rallies to $150,000 – $170,000, a retracement to possibly $120,000 may follow, marking a temporary top. However, this price level won't signify the cycle's peak as the analyst predicts another parabolic rally towards the fifth wave completion.







Gert van Lagen's projection hints at Bitcoin potentially surging to $300,000 in the cycle's final phase, signaling the end of the current bull market. The timeline for this target aligns with April, as illustrated in his chart. This bullish forecast aligns with previous predictions by the analyst regarding Bitcoin 's upward potential.

Continued Bullish Momentum Towards $158,000

Another crypto analyst, Titan of Crypto , reiterates the optimistic outlook for Bitcoin 's price, maintaining that the anticipated rally towards $158,000 remains viable. Observing a bullish pennant formation on Bitcoin 's monthly chart, the analyst anticipates significant growth if this pattern plays out.

Additionally, Titan of Crypto notes a resurgence of bullish sentiment for Bitcoin , particularly on the daily chart where the cryptocurrency appears“extremely bullish.” Analyzing the Ichimoku Cloud, he highlights a bullish shift in the cloud, suggesting further upward potential.

Despite the positive projections, analyst Justin Bennett warns of a potential drop in Bitcoin 's price to $91,000. Citing past trends and market dynamics, he suggests a possibility of a retracement following recent rallies, indicating a level of caution in the current market environment.

As of the latest update, Bitcoin is trading around $105,402, exhibiting a 3% increase in the last 24 hours based on data from CoinMarketCap .

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.