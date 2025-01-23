Technip Energies Announces Publication Date For Full Year 2024 Financial Results And Conference Call
Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) will issue its full year 2024 financial results on Thursday February 27th, 2025, at 07:30 CET. The Company will host a results conference call on the same day at 13:00 CET.
To participate in the conference call, please use one of the following telephone numbers and dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:
FR: +33 170918704
UK: +44 1 212818004
US: +1 718 7058796
Conference Code: 880901
The event will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at: T.EN FY 2024 Webcast
To listen to the webcast, please register on the website at least 10 minutes before the call begins. The webcast will be available on-demand shortly after it has finished.
About Technip Energies
Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.
Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17,000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.
Technip Energies generated revenues of €6 billion in 2023 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.
For further information:
Contact
| Investor relations
Phillip Lindsay
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7585 5051
Email: Phillip Lindsay
| Media relations
Jason Hyonne
Press Relations & Social Media Lead
Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89
Email: Jason Hyonne
